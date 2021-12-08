NCIA to Host 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in San Francisco, Dec. 15-17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The National Cannabis Industry Association (“NCIA”), the oldest, largest, and most influential trade association representing the legal cannabis industry, will host the 7 th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo on Dec. 15-17, 2021, at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. The event will showcase over 125 speakers, more than 80 educational sessions, and hundreds of exhibitors across a 12,000 square foot show floor.



NCIA’s 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo will combine a strong line-up of exclusive education, exhibitors, and experiences under one roof. This year’s conference will feature cannabis industry leaders and advocates Troy Datcher, Calvin Johnson, Jr., Anna Symonds, and Rachel Rapinoe, as keynote speakers, as well as welcome remarks from San Francisco Mayor London Breed. In addition, the event marks the debut of BLOOM: A Brands Experience, a “show within a show” that provides a unique sensory experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to see, touch and smell products from brands specializing in flower, vapor, pre-roll, oils, edibles, and more directly on the show floor.

Conference attendees will have the chance to learn about a variety of topics through sessions and workshops, including “Mainstreaming Cannabis as Medicine,” “Pathway to Federal Legalization: An Update From DC,” “Wellness in Action: Elite Athletes as Cannabis Advocates,” and many others. In addition, the 3rd Annual CannaVest West Investment Forum and the International Cannabis Bar Association (INCBA) Program take place concurrently, rounding out an unmatched educational agenda.

Of special note, “Bridging the Gaps: A Holistic and Actionable Approach to Sustainability” invites attendees to join a workshop with NCIA’s Sustainability Council members to discuss concrete ways in which sustainability can be achieved within the industry. Also anticipated is the “Principals for Successful Leadership” luncheon, and unique tours across the San Francisco Bay Area.

For additional information about the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo, visit https://cannabisbusinesssummit.c o m/

About National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

NCIA is the oldest, largest and most effective trade association representing legal cannabis businesses. The association’s membership is comprised of hundreds of forward-thinking businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals from coast to coast. NCIA is leading the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend state laws, and advance federal policy reforms. Successful businesses are joining NCIA every day to become stronger, smarter and more prosperous by working together to defend and expand the responsible cannabis industry.

For more information, visit https://thecannabisindustry.org/

