PFL Petroleum Services Limited Acquires 50 percent interest in First Flare and Repair LLC

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFL Petroleum Services Limited (“PFL”) and First Flare and Repair LLC (“First Flare”) announce today that PFL has acquired a fifty percent (50%) interest in First Flare, a Denver, Colorado based mobile railcar repair, transloading and flaring company with locations in Corpus Christi, Texas and Ohio.



“First Flare and Repair has long been a strategic partner to PFL,” stated Curtis Chandler, President of PFL Petroleum Services Limited. “The synergies of services and staff will significantly enhance our opportunities to serve the rail car industry.” He continued “the interest purchased in First Flare will enable PFL to truly be a one stop shop for our clients' rail car needs.”

First Flare will be well positioned to offer cleaning, repair and other services. PFL’s current railcar storage, leasing, and cleaning services, along with First Flare’s repair and flaring services will allow PFL and FFR to streamline competitive prices across the industry.

“We are very excited to become a working partner with PFL. This relationship will provide us an increase in customer base and exposure, allowing us to focus on our superior services. We look forward to expanding our nitrogen generation and adding fixed facilities across North America,” stated Thomas Wood, Vice President of First Flare and Repair LLC. He added “The two companies have shared a close relationship for many years.”

PFL, together with First Flare and Repair, will offer a broad suite of railcar repair, inspection, cleaning, flaring, maintenance, transloading, and nitrogen services. FFR will take over the management of PFL’s cleaning operations and in addition will expand its SMART shop services to offer mini-mobile shop locations within customer rail sites and shortlines. Expansion plans for 2022 are in the pipeline with First Flare to establish fixed full service shops in key locations, which will include tank car recertification services. First Flare will maintain headquarters in Denver, Colorado but will have the ability to reach clients anywhere in the USA. They will continue to provide innovative and critical rail car service solutions to the industry.

About First Flare and Repair, LLC – First Flare and Repair, founded in 2012, offers premier mobile services to the rail industry. FFR is a fully licensed tank car service provider carrying M-1002, M-1003, C5 and C6 certifications. Their innovative on-site nitrogen generation technology allows timely and competitive pricing on Nitrogen purging, blankets, and bubble leak testing. Combined with a full suite of repair and maintenance services, FFR is fully prepared to handle the upcoming surge in tank car requalification.

About PFL Petroleum Services Limited – PFL is a full service Railcar company covering the North American market that offers a high-level perspective when it comes to navigating the day-to-day challenges within the rail industry. Our logistics specialists have a thorough understanding of short and long term trends and the economic effects they have on the industry. For that reason, PFL is uniquely positioned in the market to best accommodate the needs of our clients under our umbrella of services. We strive to be a one-stop-shop for all of our client's needs and specialize in providing value added services to maximize your bottom line.

