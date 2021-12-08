Global Body Area Network Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Apple, Fitbit and Garmin Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Area Network Market by Device Type, Component, Connectivity and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body area network market was valued at $10.29 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

A body area network connects independent nodes, which includes actuators and sensors, which are located on the body or inside human body. The body area network expands over the entire human body and the nodes are connected over a wireless communication channel. It can be widely used in applications such as remote health monitoring, sports, home/health care, and medicine.



Increase in use of smart devices for tracking physical fitness, rapid developments in medical devices & communication technologies, surge in government support, and rise in sales of smartwatches and smart bands boost the growth of the body area network market. However, concerns in regards to security and privacy limit the market growth. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific region, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the body area network industry.



The body area network market is segmented into device type, component, connectivity, end user, and region. By device type, the market is bifurcated into implantable devices and wearable devices. By component, it is categorized into processors, memory modules, displays, sensors, electromechanicals, communication & interface components, and others. The connectivity covered in the study includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into healthcare, sports, fitness, and others. Region-wise, the body area network market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The key players operating in the market include Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sensoria Inc., TomTom International B.V., and Xiaomi Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. Body Area Network patent analysis, by region (2012-2021)

3.3.2. Body Area Network patent analysis, by applicant

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in health awareness among the consumers

3.4.1.2. Increased penetration of AI in healthcare industry

3.4.1.3. Advancement of IoT and integration of wireless technology

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High initial cost of body area network devices

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Rise in investment on building connected ecosystem

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. COVID-19 outbreak

3.5.2. Impact on market size

3.5.3. Parent industry impact

3.5.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.4.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense

3.5.4.2. Focusing on next-generation products

3.5.4.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model

3.5.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: BODY AREA NETWORK MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Implantable Devices

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Wearable Devices

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Wearable Devices Type

4.3.4.1. Smartwatches

4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.3. Fitness Bands

4.3.4.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.5. Others

4.3.4.6. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 5: BODY AREA NETWORK MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

5.1. Overview

5.2. Processors

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Memory Modules

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Displays

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Sensors

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Electromechanicals

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Communication & Interface Components

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BODY AREA NETWORK MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Bluetooth

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Wi-Fi

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. ZigBee

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: BODY AREA NETWORK MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Healthcare

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Sports

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Fitness

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: BODY AREA NETWORK MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2021

9.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Competitive Heatmap

9.5. Key Developments

9.5.1. New Product Launches

9.5.2. Product Expansion

9.5.3. Collaboration



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. APPLE INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. FITBIT, INC.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. GARMIN LTD.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. R&D expenditure

10.4.7. Business performance

10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. GOOGLE LLC (ALPHABET INC.)

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. (HUAWEI)

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. SENSORIA INC.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. TOMTOM N. V.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.10. XIAOMI CORPORATION

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



