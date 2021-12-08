Flushing Bank Partners with The Lonely Entrepreneur to Offer Free Entrepreneur Learning to Minority Business Owners

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced a partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE), a New York-based non-profit, to provide minority entrepreneurs with one-year free access to The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community – a one-stop-shop platform that provides entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and ongoing support they need to start or grow a business.



John R. Buran stated, “I am excited about our partnership with TLE to support local minority- owned businesses. As a community bank, we recognize the significant role small businesses play in the economic performance of our local communities. Now, more than ever, we need to provide these businesses with the tools and resources to achieve success, especially those in underserved markets. Our partnership will make the TLE Learning Community platform available to entrepreneurs in Elmhurst and Jamaica, our two newest markets. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-year free access to the TLE Learning Community to help them advance their business.”

Buran added, “I look forward to working with TLE on this important initiative and future programs to continue providing much needed support to these underrepresented entrepreneurs in our communities.”

“Being an entrepreneur is hard. Being a minority entrepreneur is even harder. There are so many minority entrepreneurs with untapped talents that we must unlock.” said Michael Dermer, Founder of The Lonely Entrepreneur. “We want to thank the team at Flushing Bank for providing these minority entrepreneurs with free access to the resources they need to start or scale a business.”

Flushing Bank joins organizations across the United States in unprecedented cooperation in empowering historically underrepresented entrepreneurs through the Black Entrepreneur Initiative which include Microsoft, UPS, ESPN, Molson Coors, Milwaukee Buck, Charlotte Hornets, Sterling Bank and Ice Miller just to name a few.

To learn more about the program or how to sponsor entrepreneurs in your community, visit, https://lonelyentrepreneur.org/bei

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com .

About the Black Entrepreneur Initiative

Founded by a multi-racial coalition of community and business leaders, the Black Entrepreneur Initiative is a nationwide program dedicated to offering 100,000 Black entrepreneurs’ access to foundational business –skill building tools and resources via The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community. The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is provided through the generous donations of corporate, philanthropic and community partners and is administered through the Lonely Entrepreneur’s non-profit. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/bei .

About The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3)

The Lonely Entrepreneur seeks to unlock the potential of one million entrepreneurs worldwide. The Lonely Entrepreneur empowers entrepreneurs and provides corporate, non-profit, social responsibility and community efforts to provide individuals the opportunity to acquire entrepreneurial skills and have a better chance of bringing their visions to life. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.org

