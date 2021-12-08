Israel data center market size by investments to reach USD 795 million by 2026

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188653/?utm_source=GNW





Israel is an emerging data center market in the Middle East and has witnessed a significant digital acceleration in the last few years. Many upcoming colocations data centers are being built below the ground to ensure data security continuity in Israel. The country is aiming to generate around 20% of its energy from renewable energy solar power by 2025.



ISRAEL DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• Israel is witnessing high adoption of IoT and cloud-based services, which is accelerating the growth of the Israel data center services market.

• In Israel, the healthcare sector is moving toward the adoption of Big Data solutions to provide a wider range of health services, by analyzing the data, which is provided by the local institutions.

The report considers the present scenario of the Israel data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Google is currently investing around USD 400 million in the deployment of the Blue-Raman submarine cable that will connect India and Italy via Israel, which is expected to connect to Israel in 2022

• Bezeq, one of the largest telecom operators in Israel, is involved in the development of solutions for smart city technology such as the use of the internet to operate street lighting and pollution regulation.

• The majority of the data centers in Israel use 42U rack cabinets, which are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

• Most projects operating across Israel fall under the Tier III category.



ISRAEL DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The data center market in Israel includes about six unique third-party data center service providers operating over 15 facilities. ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, and Rittal are some of the major infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services with a strong presence in the country. With the entry of cloud service providers in Israel, the revenue share of colocation operators in the overall market is expected to increase significantly.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Broadcom

• CISCO Systems

• DELL Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi Vantara

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• JUNIPER NETWORKS

• NetApp

• Oracle



Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors



• M+W Group (Exyte)

• Mercury Engineering

• Saan Zahav



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• CATERPILLAR

• Delta Electronics

• EATON

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors



• Amazon Web Services

• Adgar Data Center

• Bynet Data Communications

• EdgeConneX

• Global Technical Realty (GTR)

• MedOne

• Serverfarm

• Google

• Microsoft



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

• Petah Tikva

• Tel Aviv

• Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



ISRAEL DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC and CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



