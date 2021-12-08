The Egypt data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.20% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188652/?utm_source=GNW

20% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Egypt data center infrastructure management market has the presence of local operators such as Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions, as well as other operators such as GPX Global Systems, Etisalat, Africa Data Centres, and Orange, among others. The country is witnessing an increased shift from on-premises data centers to colocation and managed facilities by SMEs and larger organizations.



EGYPT DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• As of January 2021, the total population in Egypt was around 103 million, with a social media penetration of around 47%.

• The Government of Egypt has also introduced its Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to achieve certain national goals by 2030, including digital transformation in the country.

• In October 2020, Telecom Egypt announced a new colocation data center in the West Cairo Smart Village in the 6th of October city, with a rack capacity of around 2,000.



The report considers the present scenario of the Egypt data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• The growing adoption of smart connected devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led organizations in Egypt to invest in Big data and IoT technology.

• Some of Egypt’s local big data analytics firms include MobiDev, LightIT, Hashtaag, Imenso Software, TrianglZ, EGID, and ITWORX.

• IBM offers IoT solutions such as the Watson IoT platform and IBM Maximo in Egypt.

• Vodafone Egypt offers IoT products under smart wearable, smart home, smart city, smart environment, and smart enterprise categories.



EGYPT DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems & Dell Technologies are some of the major server vendors in Egypt.

• The adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems is dominating the Egypt market.

• CyberKnight has partnered with Arista Networks to address the challenges related to security for the private, hybrid, and public cloud data centers.

• Cisco Systems has higher sales of its data center switching products with continued growth in its networking Catalyst and Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) portfolio and hyper-converged offerings.



IT Infrastructure Providers



o Arista Networks

o Broadcom

o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o IBM

o Juniper Networks



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



o Orascom Construction

o RZ Products

o Shaker Group

o Sterling & Wilson

o Summit Technology Solutions

o United Egypt



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



o 4Energy

o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Cummins

o Eaton

o Legrand

o Rolls-Royce Power Systems

o Schneider Electric

o STULZ

o Vertiv



Data Center Investors



o Africa Data Centers

o Etisalat Group

o GPX Global Systems

o Orange Business Services

o Raya Data Center

o Telecom Egypt



This report analyses the Egypt data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Cairo

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



EGYPT DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC and CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Core and Shell Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Egypt colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Egypt by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing Egypt data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Egypt data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

o Coverage: 4+ Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Egypt

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Egypt data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



