Richardson Electronics Receives Second Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines

LAFOX, Ill., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energies, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,193,471 (the ’471 Patent). The ’471 Patent is a result of Richardson's innovative solutions for replacing batteries in wind turbine pitch systems. The ’471 Patent is the second patent covering these solutions with additional patents still pending. Richardson's solution is embodied in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM). The ULTRA3000® PEM is an ultracapacitor-based plug-and-play replacement for batteries in wind turbine generator pitch systems. The ULTRA3000® PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for batteries and chargers that can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.



"We are pleased the U.S. Patent Office continues to recognize the innovations found in our ULTRA3000® PEM. The Richardson engineering team worked hard to create a true plug-and-play product which is environmentally friendly and easily installed," stated Richardson's Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power & Microwave Technologies Group. "We are proud to provide a cost-effective, improved solution for replacing batteries in wind turbine pitch systems."

