Delmar International Inc. announces corporate sponsorship deal with the New York Islanders

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com), a global player in logistics and supply chain management solutions, has expanded its reach in the National Hockey League.



The Montreal-based company, with offices in 15 countries, has been a corporate supporter of the Montreal Canadiens for years, with its logo appearing on the scoreboard and rink boards. However, when the New York Islanders played their first home game on Saturday, November 20 at the new UBS Arena, the Delmar logo was prominently displayed on the ice.

“Our company received a lot of visibility from our association with the Canadiens over the years. This is our home base, where we were established more than 55 years ago. We are well-known in Montreal and in the Canadian market in general. Our company’s performance in the United States has been outstanding, so this was a prudent move.” - Robert Cutler, CEO, Delmar International.

Former United States Marine, Frank Bello, has been the president of Delmar’s operations in the United States since 2015. He is also an Islanders fan and season ticket holder.

Members of the Delmar Team are looking forward to being at the UBS Arena on December 20th when the Canadiens are the visiting team for the first time this season.

In Montreal, Delmar still enjoys hosting the Canadiens Post-Game show on TSN 690 Radio. Mathieu Darche, who played for five NHL teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, served as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Delmar for seven years before joining the Tampa Bay Lightning as Vice-President of Hockey Operations in summer of 2019 and was instrumental in advancing Delmar’s brand and image in the Quebec market.



Delmar International has a long history of sponsoring sporting events, including Formula One races, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and the LPGA just to name a few.

About Delmar International Inc.

Established in 1965 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com) has evolved into a global player and industry leader, offering customs brokerage, freight forwarding warehousing, distribution, supply chain management solutions, and more, to thousands of clients worldwide. Delmar has strategically positioned facilities at almost every major gateway in North America, and its diverse client base features some of the most well-known brands and companies in business today. Diversification of its service offerings and vigorous expansion, including many acquisitions, has led to significant growth for the Delmar Group in recent years. Today, they operate 16 companies globally and employ 1300 people in 47 cities. Delmar International Inc.’s corporate headquarters is located in Lachine, Quebec, Canada.

