Jupiter Welcomes Kris Hansen as Head of Global Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, welcomes Kris Hansen as its new Head of Global Sales. With more than 20 years of experience growing leading enterprise technology companies, Hansen brings expertise in cloud computing, big data and SaaS applications to his new role accelerating enterprise solutions sales at Jupiter.



“Empowered by our recent funding , Jupiter is investing in growing our global leadership, especially our sales and partnering organizations,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO and Co-founder. “Jupiter provides climate risk analytics to over 30 companies in the Global 2000—many by connecting critical applications to our enterprise-grade API—and Kris has the ideal expertise to build and run a sales organization at scale.”

Hansen formerly held senior sales and business development roles at rapidly growing Cloudera and Splunk, where he drove penetration in new markets, segments and verticals. Immediately before joining Jupiter, he served as Vice President of Sales - Americas for both Snow Software and SevOne.

“Jupiter represents an incredible opportunity for somebody in my role, because the need for its enterprise solutions is increasingly recognized as critically important, and Jupiter is so clearly the technical and market leader in climate analytics,” Hansen said. “Only companies that prepare for the disruption coming from climate change will succeed in the coming decades. Our mission is to provide them the best-in-science analytics solutions and expertise to do just that.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its solutions are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world’s five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pension funds, pharmaceuticals, power, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current-hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers enterprise solutions to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking, and asset management, energy, and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.