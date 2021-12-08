Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix Names Tashay Knight Chief Nursing Officer

PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix today announced Tashay Knight as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Knight has more than 18 years of experience in healthcare and began her nursing career caring for patients during their rehabilitation journey.



As the CNO, Knight is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the overall operations of the nursing department while providing leadership, guidance, and direction to all nursing staff. She is responsible for ensuring high quality, safe and appropriate nursing care, competency of clinical staff, and appropriate resource management related to patient care.

“As the CNO at Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, I am excited to help lead the nursing team in providing positive patient experiences and exceptional quality care,” said Knight. “I look forward to leading our team to best serve the Phoenix community.”

Knight trained at some of the top hospitals in New York, such as Mount Sinai, Lenox Hill, and Montefiore Medical Center. She has additionally served in nursing leadership roles in multiple Arizona inpatient rehab hospitals. Before joining Reunion Phoenix, Knight served as the Chief Nursing Officer at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Knight holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University and is pursuing her master’s degree in nursing leadership. She is a member of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses, is a Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN) and serves as a CRRN instructor.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Phoenix

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, located in downtown Phoenix, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 48-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com .

Nhi Le, nle@brandonholdings.com

