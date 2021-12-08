Upside Avenue Successfully Liquidates its Casoro Chronos, LP Interest for 1.5x its Principal Investment

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Avenue (Multi-Housing Income REIT, Inc.) successfully liquidated its partnership interest in November 2021. The REIT sold its interest in the CG CAI Dallas Portfolio for $903,098.79. The partnership interest was purchased by the Multi-Housing Income REIT, Inc. in February 2020 for $600,000.00.

“We congratulate and thank the whole team for this successful disposition. This is a reflection on the quality of opportunities that the team continually adds to the REIT’s portfolio so that Upside investors can enjoy all the financial benefits of institutional quality real estate investments without having to worry about managing the investment themselves,” said CIO Chirag Hathiramani.

Although Upside Avenue’s initial offering has ended, the management team is currently working on a new offering that will be available in early 2022. Investors can join the waitlist at https://upsideavenue.com/contact/.

About Upside Avenue

Upside Avenue provides professional-managed multifamily real estate investments, once only available to commercial investors and high net worth individuals. Set to break investment barriers for everyone, this real estate investment trust is created by its parent company Casoro Group, an award-winning, 100% minority-owned, vertically integrated real estate investment firm. To learn more, please visit https://upsideavenue.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections may not reflect actual future performance. All securities involve risk and may result in partial or total loss.