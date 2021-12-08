MicroHealth Cops Top Workplaces USA Award for Its Workplace and People-Centered Culture

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth believes that its wealth is its growing talent base of professionals who continue to drive innovation through Healthcare IT. The company is increasingly elevating its rank as one of the best places to work in the United States, specifically the Washington, D.C., region. MicroHealth recently received the Top Workplaces USA award. This recognition as one of the top places to work in the country speaks to the company's people-centered culture.

According to MicroHealth's CEO Dr. Frank Tucker, "Talented people want to work for companies where they can be part of something innovative and impactful. MicroHealth has worked hard to create a workplace culture that values its employees."

The Top Workplaces award selection is based on employees' feedback that is coordinated through an employee engagement survey, conducted by Energage. Some 20 million employees across 54 markets responded to the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that predicted high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

MicroHealth continues to make headlines as an economically viable leader in the Healthcare IT industry with a culture that promotes people and innovation. Earlier this year, Inc. 5000 recognized MicroHealth as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2021. In 2019, The Washington Post listed MicroHealth amongst the top 150 workplaces in Washington, D.C.

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small, disadvantaged business that offers Health Information Technology Services to the United States Federal Government. Customers include Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records; Telehealth; Medical Simulation; Health Standards & Interoperability; Health Research & Analytics; Health Policy & Planning; Privacy, Security & HIPAA; Health Technology Development, Modernization & Maintenance; Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management; and Health Record Management & Digitization. These services are performed using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management); and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

