Canada crane market size will be valued at USD 1.4 billion and to reach a volume of 6,132 units by 2027

CANADA CRANE MARKET OUTLOOK



• Canada is the world’s second-largest country by area. Canada is a vast landmass with abundant mineral resources.

• Green Infrastructure such as better electrical grids, energy-efficient buildings, and transportation systems reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support a country in achieving a low-carbon track.

• The United States, the EU, UK, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, Hong Kong, and China will have significant investments in



Canada in 2020. These investments are mostly focused on the management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, mining and hydrocarbons, finance and insurance, and wholesale and retail trade.

Canada is positioned at a strategically important location. Being an export-oriented country, Canada is located close to its major trade partners such as The United States, Belgium, and New Zealand. Canada offers various national and regional tax incentives that are available to foreign investors.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• The Canadian governments’ long-term plan for the residential and commercial construction industry and investments in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting the country’s economic recovery.

The report considers the present scenario of the Canada crane market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Canada crane market.



CANADA CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Of all the mobile cranes, crawler cranes can carry the most oversized loads and need to be transported from site to site, and they are best employed for long-term projects.

• All-terrain cranes can lift far more than rough terrain cranes (up to 1323 tons). They are more capable of maneuvering in challenging circumstances or limited spaces.



Market Segmentation by Crane Type



• Mobile Crane

• Crawler Cranes

• Rough Terrain Cranes

• All-Terrain Cranes

• Truck Mounted Cranes

• Others

• Fixed Cranes

• Overhead Cranes

• Tower Cranes



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Mining

• Cargo Transport/Port

• Manufacturing

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power



• Less than 20 Tons

• 20-100 Tons

• 101-200 Tons

• Greater than 200 Tons



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• SANY Group manufacturers products like mobile, crawler and tower cranes provide a vast range of lifting solutions to all construction sites.

• Manitex International offers designed lifting solutions across the world. The manufacturing operations of the company are based out of North America and Europe, and the company. Manitex International manufactures Straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes.



Major Vendors



• XCMG Group

• SANY Group

• Zoomlion

• ManitexInternational

• Tadano

• Manitowoc

• Kobelco Construction Machinery

• Konecranes

• Liebherr

• Terex Corporation



Other Prominent Vendors



• Mammoet

• Sarens

• BRODERSON Manufacturing corp

• Link-Belt Cranes

• Kato Works Co Ltd.



Distributors



• Juki America

• Demag

• ConEquip

• Toromont Industries Ltd.



