Healixa Appoints Rep. Denver Riggleman to the Board of Directors

Manhattan, NY , Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Former U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman will join its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Congressman Riggleman served as the United States Representative for Virginia's 5th congressional district. He Congressman is an Air Force veteran and national security expert, as well as a successful businessman and founder of Silverback Distillery. His background as an intelligence officer included mission planning during the bombing of Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks. He was CEO of Analyst Warehouse, a company that contracted with the National Security Agency, from 2007 to 2015.

Denver Riggleman said, "I am honored to accept a position on the Board of Healixa. Serving others is part of Healixa's DNA. Creating technologies with a vision toward lifting others up and preserving our environment is a mission I'm proud to support. Ethical engineering is the future. I am delighted to take this journey alongside Healixa's other Board Members, employees and global citizens."

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa, added, "We're excited to appoint Rep. Riggleman to our Board of Directors. As we prepare this Company to move to the next level in the public markets it is important that we continue to add diverse expertise and insight to our Board." Parker continued, "Healixa highly values the broad range of experience that Rep. Riggleman brings to our Board. His experience in government, defense, national security, and executive management will be invaluable to our Company's growth and development." Parker added, "On behalf of the Board, I want to also express our gratitude to Matthew Dill who has concluded his service as an officer and valued Board Member of Healixa. Matt is not just a colleague, he is a friend and we wish Matt the best in future endeavors as we look forward to his continuing support."

Matthew Dill, Healixa's outgoing Board Member said, "I want to express my appreciation in serving Healixa over the past several years. Even though my primary focus has changed, my commitment and support for Healixa has never been stronger. Although I will not be serving as a Board member, I will be doing whatever I can to support the Company's future. I know Denver will be able to provide significant value to Healixa. That is why I supported both his nomination and appointment to the seat I'm leaving."

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

