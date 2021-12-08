Administrator Guzman Announces Members of the Council on Underserved Communities

Washington, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the leaders who will serve on the reconvened Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) authorized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), including its appointed Chair, John W. Rogers Jr., Chairman, and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, LLC.

The CUC will work to further the equity priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration by making programmatic and policy recommendations to Administrator Guzman and the SBA to increase access and opportunity across SBA’s programs and initiatives to help level the playing field for all of America’s entrepreneurs.

“I look forward to relaunching the CUC and working with Chairman Rogers and our other newly-appointed members to support President Biden’s commitment to address equity as we build our economy back better,” said Administrator Guzman. “An economic recovery for all of us means that we must do everything we can to help all of our small businesses and innovative startups emerge from the pandemic stronger and more resilient. SBA is committed to ensuring our underserved entrepreneurs can gain access to capital, markets, and networks to grow their businesses.”

"Small and minority-owned businesses have faced extraordinary challenges over the last two years," said John W. Rogers Jr., Chairman of the CUC. "Tackling economic inequality and strengthening our minority business community through business opportunity is more important than ever. Together, with Administrator Guzman and this passionate and impressive group of thought leaders, advocates and entrepreneurs, the CUC will work closely with the small business community to create equitable access to the resources they need, which include both capital and customers."

Drawing from the nation’s most diverse and accomplished small business owners, community leaders, and advocates, the CUC membership represents the voices and interests of America’s diverse small business owners, including those in disadvantaged groups such as women and within communities of color. Together, they will work to promote public investment and policy formation to address the barriers facing underserved small businesses.

Read more about the CUC members below. Additional information about the CUC can be found at www.sba.gov/CUC. The SBA will announce additional CUC members in the coming weeks as well as upcoming public meeting dates.

CUC members being announced today are as follows:

CUC Chairman, John W. Rogers Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, LLC

Beatriz Acevedo, CEO and Co-Founder, Suma Wealth

Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities

Maggie Arvedlund, CEO and Founding Partner, Turning Rock Partners

David Clunie, Executive Director, Black Economic Alliance

Steve Grossman, CEO, Initiative for a Competitive Inner City

Chris James, President and CEO, The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development

Domenika Lynch, Executive Director, Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program

Veronica Maturino, CEO, Our Native American Business Network

Ying McGuire, CEO and President, National Minority Supplier Development Council

Justin Nelson, Co-Founder and President, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Joseph C. Sharpe Jr., Director of Veterans Employment & Education Division, The American Legion

Ché Ruddell-Tabisola, Founder and Owner, BBQ Bus Catering Co

Chiling Tong, President and CEO, The National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship

Candace Waterman, President and CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy

About the Council on Underserved Communities

Established in 2010, the Council on Underserved Communities provides advice, ideas, and opinions on SBA programs, services, and issues of interest to small businesses in underserved communities. The 20 members of the federal advisory committee will serve as an essential connection between the SBA and underserved small businesses to work toward creating new and insightful initiatives to spur economic growth, job creation, competitiveness, and sustainability across all communities.

