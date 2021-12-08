U.S. construction equipment market size will be valued at USD 32.68 billion and to reach a volume of 1,91,836 units by 2027

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188657/?utm_source=GNW

The reopening of manufacturing plants after COVID-19 and building more manufacturing plants to reduce the growth of unemployment going to be driving factors for the demand of construction equipment market by manufacturing. The construction sector at various levels under private, state, and federal governments are all expected to boom away with double-digit growth at least through 2022 and 2023 due to the increase in arms exports from the United States to boost the construction equipment market.



U.S. CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS



• The demand for construction equipment is strong in the US primarily due to the government’s significant support for technologically advanced equipment in manufacturing, energy, and power, transportation, hybrid vehicles, and other industries.

• The use of prefabricated units in the construction of buildings is likely to boost the construction equipment market.

• The construction equipment market is expected to fuel due to the high demand for electric vehicles.



The report considers the present scenario of the United States construction equipment market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the construction equipment market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• By switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability.

• The construction equipment market is booming in the US. Although end-users still buy most construction equipment, an increasing proportion are being bought by construction equipment companies from domestic players in the US.



UNITED STATES CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET – SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Due to the US government’s increase in construction spending, equipment used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share of nearly 50% in 2020.

• Demand for earthmoving equipment in the US is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects introduced by the US government, such as Airport Development Projects. Its excavation feature carries large amounts of weight.



Market Segmentation by Type



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

o Crane

o Forklift and Telescopic Handler

o Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissors Lifts, etc.)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The construction equipment market is consolidated, with Caterpillar the leader, followed by John Deere and Komatsu.

• Hitachi Construction Machinery dissolves joint venture John Deere outlines a bold vision for HCMA in the Americas. Hitachi ZW180-6 Wheel Loader Presented 2020 Top 100 New Products Award by Construction Equipment Magazine.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi

• Volvo

• Terex Corporation

• Liebherr

• John Deere

• SANY Group

• Hyundai Heavy Industries

• Kobelco Construction Machinery.



Other Prominent Vendors



• Manitowoc

• JLG Industries

• Kubota Corporation

• ASTEC Industries

• Bobcat



Distributor Profiles



• M&B Construction Equipment

• Lulich Implement

• Lindstrom Equipment



