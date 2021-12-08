The Global Leather Boots Market is expected to grow by $ 6.17 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leather Boots Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666373/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the leather boots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to product line extension and increase in online retail sales of footwear. In addition, product premiumization due to product line extension is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The leather boots market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The leather boots market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ankle boots and booties

• Dress boots

• Knee-high boots



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the influence of celebrity endorsements on customers’ purchase decisions and growing demand for designer collections as one of the prime reasons driving the leather boots market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on leather boots market covers the following areas:

• Leather boots market sizing

• Leather boots market forecast

• Leather boots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading leather boots market vendors that include Bata Brands SA, Burberry Group Plc, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Skechers USA Inc., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the leather boots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



