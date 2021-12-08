The Global Floating Wind Turbine Market is expected to grow by $ 993.58 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 34.35% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Wind Turbine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666314/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on floating wind turbine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable government regulations for floating wind and change in energy mix. In addition, favorable government regulations for floating wind is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floating wind turbine market analysis includes the foundation segment and geographic landscape.



The floating wind turbine market is segmented as below:

By Foundation

• Semi-submersible

• Spar-buoy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the rise in offshore installationsas one of the prime reasons driving the floating wind turbine market growth during the next few years.



Our report on floating wind turbine market covers the following areas:

• Floating wind turbine market sizing

• Floating wind turbine market forecast

• Floating wind turbine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floating wind turbine market vendors that include Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Equinor ASA, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Naval Energies, Principle Power Inc., Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind System AS. Also, the floating wind turbine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

