The Only Dedicated Spectrum Management Newsletter

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Spectrum Management Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The only newsletter devoted exclusively to spectrum management with a monthly edition which is updated with the latest news as it happens.

With over 1000 readers from across the field including regulators from nearly 20 countries, mobile companies, manufacturers, IT companies, broadcasters, public sector and consultants.

Some subscribers include:

  • Vodafone
  • Nokia
  • BT
  • Intel
  • Ericsson
  • Orange
  • Inmarsat
  • SES Astra
  • BBC
  • Ofcom
  • France Telecom
  • The European Commission
  • NATO
  • ETSI

