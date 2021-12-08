Howard’s Acquires Riverside’s Taylor’s Appliance

LA HABRA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced its acquisition of Taylor’s Appliance, a leading appliance provider in Riverside, Cal., and ranked the Number 1 Best Appliance Store in the Inland Empire by the Press-Enterprise newspaper. Founded in 1945 by Harold Taylor, Sr., and now under the leadership of his grandson Scott Taylor, Taylor’s Appliance carries brands to fit every budget, including luxury home appliances from Sub Zero, Wolf, Asko, Monogram, and more. The site serves the appliance needs of Riverside County and its surrounding areas.



“Taylor’s Appliance has been in our family for 75 years, so it was important to us when considering an acquisition that the new company’s values align with ours, with the same commitment to the customer and the community,” said Scott Taylor, President & CEO of Taylor’s Appliance. “Howard’s is the ideal partner. They have a long history of supporting the customer throughout their entire purchase journey. We are excited to see how they continue our legacy in the region.”

Taylor’s Appliance will be rebranded under Howard’s name, joining the retailer’s recent acquisition of Midway Home Solutions in June 2021. Howard’s is growing its footprint throughout Southern California via a series of new locations and the acquisition of other major independent appliance retailers in key markets where they are not currently represented. Howard’s will officially begin operation in the new location January 2022.

“The acquisition of Taylor’s Appliance is the perfect merger of two great major appliance companies in the Southern California market,” according to John Riddle, President & CEO of Howard’s. “For three generations, the Taylor family has been one of the leading major appliance retailers in the Riverside market, serving consumers who desire built-in and upscale luxury appliances. Taylor’s Appliance built its business on a foundation of taking care of the customer. This is the ideal match with Howard’s where we are dedicated to taking care of our customers and providing a friction-free, straightforward process for consumers to purchase major appliances, bedding, television, and outdoor products for the home.”

In addition to its growth in Riverside County, Howard’s has pioneered the introduction of hands-on, interactive experience centers. The first opened in Long Beach in 2020, and the retailer looks forward to opening its second experience center in West Los Angeles by year’s end. Howard’s will also roll out two experience centers in Orange County in early 2022 and plans to launch in the San Diego market later that year. The retailer possesses large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

