NW3 Access: Providing Access to Tomorrow’s IPO

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NW3 Access – a company that acts both as a financial agent for advisors and investors, and as a placement agent for private equity fund managers – today announces the launch of its new Access Marketplace. Designed to personally bridge the divide between public and private markets, the Access Marketplace makes the highly sought-after pre-IPO market more user friendly and accessible to a broader swath of advisors and clients.



NW3 Access is led by Nicolas Worontzoff. Previously Managing Director at Virtus Real Estate Capital, Worontzoff has more than two decades of capital markets experience, including a lengthy track record of marketing, launching, and building private and public commercial funds, making him the consummate selection to steer NW3 Access.

“Given that full transparency in an investment sector that is anything but transparent, we strive to go above and beyond with detailed manager reporting, service and access. Our three primary drivers: access, agent and affordability, encompass this commitment,” says Worontzoff. “We built the firm to be a conduit to a select few pre-IPO managers –to whittle down the opportunities available to the best ideas and top managers with an eye on providing the best risk/reward, and then bring those to our investors.”

NW3 Access brings private equity managers with a proven track record to the table. Our verticals include diversified funds along with individual companies. The firm's current roster of pre-IPO investments includes fintech firms Klarna and Plaid, along with some unique options in biotech and pharma. Our managers lineup includes favorites such as Stripe and Elon Musk's SpaceX along with previous early entries into Lyft and Spotify, among others.

About NW3 Access

At NW3 Access, we give clients access to private markets in pre-IPOs, providing investors with superior asset allocation options within various industries and sectors, with the goal of improving a portfolio’s efficiency and risk-adjusted returns. To learn more, please visit our website: www.nw3access.com