The Gallery Collection Announces 2021 Christmas Tree Photo Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized business greeting cards and company holiday cards for over 90 years, is excited to announce their 2nd Christmas Tree Photo Contest. All prospective entrants are invited to Capture the Holiday Spirit by taking their best 2021 Christmas tree photo and submitting it for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The Christmas Tree Photo Contest is free to enter, and entries are being accepted now through Jan. 13, 2022, with the winner being announced on or about Feb. 3, 2022. To review the official contest rules and submit your best Christmas tree photo, visit the Gallery Collection's Christmas Tree Photo Contest Submission Page. This will be the sixth photo contest the company has run, and the company is also running its Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest - a contest it has been running successfully for 15 years. The company invites everyone to submit their best Christmas tree photo and sign up on the photo contest submission page to receive email updates on all future giveaways for 2022.

"We could not be more pleased to be able to announce this photo contest giveaway as we close the year," said H.L DeVore, Chief Marketing Officer for The Gallery Collection. "Our hope is the photo contest will help bring a bit of joy to all while continuing to honor the tradition of giving during the holiday season."

About The Gallery Collection - Prudent Publishing's The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family-owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of company Christmas cards, personalized holidays cards, business birthday cards, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards; many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly recycled paper stock.

