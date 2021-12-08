Delivery Drivers, Inc. Onboards 160,000+ Independent Contractors in 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI), a leading third-party administrator specializing in last-mile delivery, surpassed their goal of onboarding 140,000 independent contractors in 2021 by reaching over 160,000 at the end of the year.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish this year. We have introduced new tools, processes, and technology that have made our onboarding experience more efficient than ever," said DDI's CEO Aaron Hageman. "As we look ahead to 2022, DDI will continue to invest in our people and technology as early projections show that we'll be onboarding more contractors next year, and we could not be more excited to continue to build the network."

As businesses over the past year struggled with staffing shortages, DDI focused on 1099 partner retention by creating an enhanced human resources experience for the solopreneur. By embracing 1099 partners' needs, DDI developed new partnerships to increase driver earnings, satisfaction and retention while decreasing clients' overall costs. Through a wide range of 1099-focused products and programs , driver engagement increased, helping DDI achieve their end-of-the-year goal.

With a high demand for delivery, DDI continues to grow in the gig economy. The future for DDI shows increased driver opportunities, wages and overall satisfaction. Through new products and programs provided to driver-partners and clients, DDI can help build, support and grow your business.

ABOUT DELIVERY DRIVERS, INC.

Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI) was founded in 1996 and is a third-party administrator with a singular focus - to bring Human Resource and Driver Management solutions for business owners operating with independent contractors. DDI's mission is to serve, provide advocacy and leadership to the millions of 1099 entrepreneurs in the global gig economy. DDI's business model helps companies find and onboard top-quality driver-partners and assist with accounting and tax services - all while providing compliance and legal expertise.

