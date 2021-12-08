Mobile Beacon Awards Two Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grants

Johnston, RI, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon’s Annual Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant is designed to work hand-in-hand with community organizations to create digital inclusion programs that provide the internet and technology to combat the digital divide. Together, Wi-Fly grantees help connect people to this vital tool to improve their lives. Mobile Beacon is honored to announce the two 2021 Wi-Fly grant recipients are Carter’s Crew and CARING Housing Ministries.

Carter’s Crew’s Wi-Fly grant will support its mission of supporting children in North Little Rock Arkansas. The grant will be used to support their "UN-Repeating the Cycle" program, whichprovided youth plus one parent in their county with the tools, supplies and resources that they need to make substantial life outcome changes. The technology will be loaned out to participants in the program who do not have a computer at home so they can attend career readiness workshops, anger management classes, life skills classes, virtual mentoring and complete school work outside of school.

“We are super excited about this award and the opportunities it creates for our community. When you remove barriers to technology, education, internet access and community resources the chances greatly improve for families to make significant life outcome changes, said Amber Govan, Executive Director, Carter’s Crew. “We appreciate the support of Mobile Beacon and what this grant award means for our community.”

CARING Housing Ministries provides housing for vulnerable populations at their Good Shepherd Homes. In partnership with the Front Porch Center for Innovation Wellbeing, they will use the Wi-Fly Grant to provide internet access and computers to their residents to deploy programs that provides telehealth, internet accessibility, and digital literacy training to improve access to health care services and communication. This program will ultimately lead to improved health and wellness, engagement, information access, and safety among an underserved population of residents.

“CARING Housing Ministries is more than thrilled and humbled to be the recipients of the Wi Fly grant award. With the contribution of these laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots, we will have the opportunity to mend and strengthen the social, mental, and emotional capabilities that have affected our residents at Good Shepherd Homes during COVID-19,” said Soraya Diaz, President, CARING Housing Ministries.

Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant provides the recipients with 25 laptops, 25 mobile hotspots, and Mobile Beacon’s unlimited, uncapped mobile broadband service. Awarded every fall, Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. For more information and to apply please visit our website at https://www.mobilebeacon.org/wi-fly-lending-launch-kit/.

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.

About Carter’s Crew: Carter’s Crew works to ensure that the most vulnerable youth and their families in Central Arkansas have equal access to education, employment opportunities and resources to make significant life outcome changes. Through our youth programming which includes one parent and our community outreach activities, Carter’s Crew is changing life trajectories of the most vulnerable youth and families in the Central Arkansas area. Learn more at www.carterscrewar.org.

About CARING Housing Ministries: CARING Housing Ministries, a Front Porch partner, is dedicated to serving others the best way we know how—through quality affordable housing. Our mission is to create, nurture and preserve quality affordable housing communities that enrich the lives of our residents.