English French

Nanterre, 8 December 2021

VINCI to build the logistics hub and regional headquarters

of Lidl France in Pas-de-Calais

59,000 sq. metres of warehouse and office space in Saint-Augustin (Pas-de-Calais)

Low-carbon concrete and photovoltaic panels to reduce environmental footprint

A contract worth about €79 million





The retailer Lidl France has awarded a contract to a consortium* made up of VINCI Construction and VINCI Energies subsidiaries to build a logistics hub and offices for its regional headquarters in Saint-Augustin, located in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France.

Worth about €79 million, the contract covers the building of 55,000 sq. metres of warehouse and cold storage facilities and 4,000 sq. metres of office space. Construction is scheduled to last 22 months.

VINCI Construction chose to use low-carbon concrete. It is expected that the various options built into the design and the construction phases will avoid at least 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on the project. Once in operation, the 8,700 sq. metres of photovoltaic roofing over the hub will cover part of the energy requirements of the premises, which is aiming for a BREEAM Very Good rating.

*The consortium comprises CBI (leader), with Sogea Caroni, GTM Hallé, Menard and Eurovia (subsidiaries of VINCI Construction), as well as CEF (a subsidiary of VINCI Energies).

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment