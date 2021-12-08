Give Team Members a Gift to Remember This Holiday Season With Unique Liquor Tasting Experiences From Shots Box

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With options including complete cocktail kits and whiskey tasting boxes, Shots Box is offering a new way to ring in the holiday season with unique tasting experiences. Featuring an array of customization options, along with curated and specialty beverages wrapped in beautiful packaging, Shots Box is bringing the holiday cheer with memorable gifts that team members, partners and clients will be happy to receive.

Shots Box, a Los Angeles-based liquor delivery company, specializes in curating gifting experiences and subscription packages for enthusiasts of wine and spirits. The company has taken steps to provide more options that fit corporate gifting initiatives like the introduction of the new and improved whiskey tasting subscription gift that provides recipients membership to the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club. Members receive five curated, small-batch, craft, and unique samples every other month, a full-size bottle of whiskey of their choice on alternating months, a tasting journal that highlights the vocabulary necessary to describe the whiskey that's being sampled with notes section, a Shots Box pencil and exclusive Shots Box perks including a Shots Box Welcoming Kit, early access to new spirits, coupons and more.

"This year, we want to give people the option of giving a gift that's fun and outside of what people would traditionally expect from the usual corporate gifts," said J.C. Stock, Founder and CEO of Shots Box. "Business leaders can give gifts that are not only unique and memorable but also convenient, with curated liquor selections delivered right to recipients' doorstep."

A 2021 Forbes article shows that in a recent study of corporate gifting, "Over 80% said gifts have improved relationships with employees and/or clients, with 48% saying gifting delivered a substantial benefit. Chief among the benefits gained was making the recipient feel valued (45% reported substantial benefits), improved customer loyalty (43% substantial benefit) and improved employee retention (41% substantial benefit)."

Offering a great alternative to traditional holiday gifts, Shots Box provides businesses with the perfect way to show appreciation this holiday season and take corporate gift-giving to the next level. Shots Box offers a great way to impress business contacts or say 'thank you' to colleagues, whether it's with a cocktail kit, whiskey tasting box or mini sampler kit.

Shots Box also offers a rewards program for returning customers. Members can earn rewards with every purchase from Shots Box and build their points to receive great rewards including gift cards, Shots Box swag and more.

Make an impact this holiday season and show appreciation with a customized cocktail kit or whiskey tasting box from Shots Box.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is the expert curated craft, artisanal and small batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing five, miniature size bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka and whiskey. To learn more, visit Shots Box here .

