BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 06 December to 06 December 2021

Paris, 08 December 2021
BNP Paribas share buyback program
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from December 06, 2021 to December 06, 2021
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Marché (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/12/21
|FR0000131104
|51,200
|56.82
|AQEU
|409
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/12/21
|FR0000131104
|86,357
|57.01
|CEUX
|905
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/12/21
|FR0000131104
|41,510
|56.91
|TQEX
|632
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/12/21
|FR0000131104
|419,787
|56.99
|XPAR
|3,523
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|598,854
|56.98
The detailed information is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment