BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 06 December to 06 December 2021

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 08 December 2021

BNP Paribas share buyback program

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from December 06, 2021 to December 06, 2021

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Marché (MIC Code)Number  of Transactions
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/12/21FR000013110451,20056.82AQEU409
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/12/21FR000013110486,35757.01CEUX905
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/12/21FR000013110441,51056.91TQEX632
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/12/21FR0000131104419,78756.99XPAR3,523
        
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL598,85456.98  


The detailed information is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

