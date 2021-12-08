BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 06 December to 06 December 2021

French English

Paris, 08 December 2021

BNP Paribas share buyback program

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from December 06, 2021 to December 06, 2021

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Marché (MIC Code) Number of Transactions BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/12/21 FR0000131104 51,200 56.82 AQEU 409 BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/12/21 FR0000131104 86,357 57.01 CEUX 905 BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/12/21 FR0000131104 41,510 56.91 TQEX 632 BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/12/21 FR0000131104 419,787 56.99 XPAR 3,523 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 598,854 56.98





The detailed information is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment