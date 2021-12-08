Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 8 December 2021

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       8 December 2021 at 19:00 EET


On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 8 December 2021  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 14,000 shares
Average price/share 57.7564 EUR
Total Cost 808,589.60 EUR


Company now holds a total of 51,057 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8 December 2021.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg                  Antti Väliaho

Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

