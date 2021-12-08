Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 30 November 2021

Name of issuer:         Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
        Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
        Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


DateNumber of shares
composing current
share capital		Total number of
voting rights
30th November 2021853,371,494

Gross: 930,088,278

