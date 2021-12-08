Palm Beach County Jury Finds BMW North America Violated Federal Law by Failing to Repair Consumer’s Vehicle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 3, 2021, the Circuit Court of Palm Beach County entered judgment on a jury’s verdict against BMW North America for breaching its written warranty and violating the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case involved a certified pre-owned 2017 BMW M4 convertible that was still covered by the balance of BMW’s warranty when it was purchased in 2018. Within 3 months of purchase, water started to leak in the passenger rear area of the vehicle from the convertible hard-top. Despite providing BMW’s dealers with numerous attempts to repair the vehicle, the water leaks continued along with rattling noises from where repairs were performed. The Boynton Beach resident reached out to BMW directly in an effort to resolve this issue, but BMW was uninterested. Ultimately, the law firm of Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center ®, a consumer protection firm that has handled over 50,000 “lemon law” actions nationwide, including over 6,000 in Florida, was retained. Instead of settling the well-founded claims, BMW fought the case for over 2 years even after its own litigation inspection on September 30, 2021 confirmed the vehicle was still leaking water. At trial, BMW tried to convince the jury that the September leak, which was emanating from the same location as the prior leaks, was an unrelated leak not covered by its warranty. The Palm Beach County jury saw through BMW’s defense and awarded $16,000.00 representing the amount that was overpaid for the 2017 BMW M4 plus $8,300 in incidental and consequential related damages. Additionally, federal law will allow Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® to recover payment for the consumer’s attorneys’ fees and costs. Brent Wikgren, lead counsel, commented, “I hope that BMW finally gets the message and stops sending respected consumers through the ringer. Our client deserved better treatment than what he got from BMW. Fortunately, our team, which was led at trial by seasoned trial attorney, Jeremy Kespohl, was up for the challenge.” Mr. Wikgren may be reached at (800) 875-3666 ext. 203 or at bwikgren@consumerlawcenter.com.



