GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Addresses Its Stock Performance

THOMASVILLE, GA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces GTOR stock has enjoyed decent volume however the stock price is not representative of the real metrics of the Company.



Management has known for several weeks that an individual or group of individuals is intentionally holding the Company’s stock price under $0.03. Management believes this individual, or group is short and is attempting to get upwards of 4,000,000 shares in the $0.022 to $0.024 range. Their mission is to scare current shareholders into selling at cheep prices. This game is as old as the stock market itself. Shareholders can combat this type of activity by simply holding their position and not giving into the false pressure to sell.

The current situation with the Company’s stock reminds CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., of Amazon many years ago and he had this to say; “Back during the internet bubble Amazon reached a high of $113.00 per share and in less than a year the stock was trading at $6.00. This took place while the Company metrics continued to improve each and every week. Groups of individuals, who were much smarter than the average stock buyer, used this to their advantage to accumulate stock at bargain basement prices, hold until the markets caught up with the actual positive results the Company, then sold at record prices. Amazon is trading at over $3,500 per share today! These people make a large profit while the shareholders who got scared and sold on the cheap lost their shirt. GGToor is growing at 87% per month, which means the Company metrics are great. I am encouraging shareholders not to cave into these folks who have the time and money to make the stock look bad so uneducated investors will sell.

“GGToor is fundamentally strong, and the stock is not the Company, and the Company is not the stock. Dig into the metrics of the business, be smart and be patient and investors will be rewarded with increases in stock price. Until Shareholders unite, hold, and even purchase more stock the vultures of the stock world will be the only ones making money. DO NOT FALL INTO THEIR TRAP!”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/