KETIV and Tacton Partner to Offer Top Design Automation and CPQ Software, Improve the Customer Buying Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) solutions for manufacturers, today announced their new partnership with KETIV, a full-service solutions provider for design and manufacturing companies pursuing digital transformation. KETIV will sell and implement Tacton's best-of-breed Design Automation and CPQ software in North America, and offer support services for customers to ensure seamless IT integration. The partnership empowers more manufacturers and industrial companies to properly configure, price, and quote highly customized products, reduce quoting errors, save time and close deals faster.

With the rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IOT), digital transformation has changed not only how design and manufacturing companies operate, but how they understand and engage with customers. Manufacturers are investing into digital, customer-centric strategies like never before, and need the right software to create a better customer experience, optimize the sales cycle and, ultimately, increase revenue.

"In this digital era, Design Automation and CPQ solutions are essential to powering the exceptional experiences manufacturers must provide to their customers to stay ahead of the curve," said Stephen Fauth, SVP of Sales for North America at Tacton. Viveka Tengö, VP Global Channel and Alliances adds, "By partnering with KETIV, Tacton will ensure these solutions get into the hands of even more customers, helping them to optimize the B2B buyer journey and boost their bottom line."

"Tacton's first-class CPQ software is the ideal complement to our mission to help design and manufacturing businesses achieve end-to-end digital transformation through software, training and full-service manufacturing business solutions," said Anthony Rodriguez, Co-owner and Vice President at KETIV. "Together, we will increase the adoption of digital solutions and reimagine the future of manufacturing."

About Ketiv

KETIV is revitalizing American manufacturing through digital transformation. They provide full-service business solutions for design and manufacturing companies seeking to seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology. Nearly 40 years of growth across consulting, technology, services, support, and strategic partnerships allow KETIV to deliver end-to-end solutions to the leaders in American manufacturing.

About Tacton

Tacton enables manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton CPQ and Design Automation ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, nVent, Pelco, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan. Visit www.tacton.com to learn more.

