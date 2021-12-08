HFD announces CredCompare Integration

Bakersfield, CA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Finance Direct (HFD) today announced it has partnered with CredCompare, an AI-backed loan engine that delivers personalized point of sale financing offers. This partnership enables providers that use CredCompare to offer more than one finance solution to offer HFD’s flexible finance solutions for patients with challenged credit histories.

“HFD was started because credit score alone is not the best indicator of a patient’s ability to pay for care,” said Tyler Johnson, CEO of HFD. “Our partnership with CredCompare is the easiest way for providers to help more of their patients have access to pay-over-time options, so they can afford their prescribed treatments.”

CredCompare is a leading healthcare loan aggregation platform that provides a seamless, one application workflow for healthcare providers that offer more than one finance solution. HFD’s integration with CredCompare allows providers to approve 100% of their patients by leveraging the strengths of their existing prime lenders and HFD, expanding healthcare affordability to millions of patients with subprime credit.

“HFD is on a mission to disrupt the patient finance industry,” said Luke Johnson, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at HFD. “Our partnership with CredCompare is accelerating our ability to help providers offer affordable finance options to every single patient, regardless of their credit score.”

# # #

ABOUT HEALTHCARE FINANCE DIRECT (HFD)

HFD is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later platform for elective healthcare procedures. HFD provides an end-to-end solution that empowers providers to approve 100% of their patients, without sacrificing their margins or patient experience to traditional subprime lenders. With recourse and non-recourse options, HFD is on a mission to disrupt the patient finance industry, so that every single patient has affordable finance options for their healthcare, regardless of their credit score.