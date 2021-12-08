Seedo Corp Fuels Expansion Efforts With Construction of High-Tech Indoor Farm for Saffron

Seedo Corp's ground-breaking plans to expand its R&D efforts by constructing the largest indoor saffron farm that is equipped with the most advanced growing equipment on the market is underway.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp (OTC: SEDO), an AgTech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announced it has begun construction of a new state-of-the-art indoor farm that will help increase its production of the saffron spice. Saffron Tech, the Company's Israeli subsidiary, has already successfully completed two harvests of saffron using vertical farming technology at its initial location in Ganot, Israel. The Company's mission with this new facility, located at Mavki'in, Israel, is to complete a third cycle to triple the amount of saffron produced annually. Traditional agriculture only produces one harvest of saffron per year through a labor-intensive process.

“This new facility is a strategic move that positions Seedo Corp competitively in the AgTech sector,” says Gadi Levin, CEO, Seedo Corp “We will be able to ramp up production of saffron that can be used in various applications from the culinary world to pharma and beauty. The market is watching to see how indoor farming will evolve and expand and we think Seedo Corp is right at the forefront of this endeavor.”

Seedo Corp’s newest indoor farm in the south of Israel is three times larger than the company’s first farm. The high-tech equipment recently purchased allows for precision climate control for optimal growing. This new facility will have eight different rooms that will test various growing conditions of saffron. The Company expects to complete the construction during the first quarter of 2022 and to have the growing protocols complete by the end of 2022.

“Our newest farm is instrumental in delivering a reliable and large-scale supply of premium saffron to the world,” says Tomer Ben Michael, Chief Agronomist, Seedo Corp. “The world has seen first-hand how indoor farming has been instrumental in avoiding global supply chain disruptions. Seedo is using its resources to focus on exotic foods that are low in supply, but high in demand, like saffron. We believe that this will be a game changer that can give anyone access to a spice that has historically been too expensive and too rare for the masses.”

Seedo Corp (OTC: SEDO) is an AgTech company that uses advanced indoor farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand and stuck in complicated global supply chains. Seedo Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgTech world by creating the growing protocols to grow saffron indoors through multiple cycles per year. Seedo's technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

