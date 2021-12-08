Announcing TestEquity’s Partnership with SIGLENT

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the preferred test and measurement solutions distributor in the U.S., today announced its partnership with SIGLENT.



TestEquity is an industry leader in providing expert guidance and holistic solutions for customers and specializes in test equipment and production supplies that help engineers design, build, and maintain electronics. The partnership with SIGLENT will boost TestEquity's already expansive portfolio of technical tools and service offerings. This will further TestEquity's mission of better partnering with customers to guide them to the solutions they need—far more than a product purchasing experience—and empowering them to solve engineering design and production challenges with confidence.

"In this line of work, you have to be able to trust your oscilloscope," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. "With SIGLENT's powerful lineup of instruments, our customers can test with confidence."

“TestEquity is one of the premier distributors of test and measurement instrumentation. We’re pleased to partner with them, enabling their customers to experience the performance of SIGLENT’s products as part of their instrumentation solutions,” said SIGLENT General Manager, Dave Stuart.

SIGLENT began developing digital oscilloscopes in 2002. Today, the product line boasts digital oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, RF signal sources, digital multi-meters, function/arbitrary waveform generators, DC power supplies, and isolated handheld oscilloscopes.

With its modern automated production, efficient supply chain system, comprehensive production management system, along with sales and services offices in the U.S. and Germany, SIGLENT aims to design, build and support high-value products for its customers. The company prides itself in offering the "best value" in electronic test and measurement.

TestEquity's wide range of testing equipment and strong technical competence to help guide customers toward holistic solutions enables engineers to design, build and iterate electronics faster. As the trusted advisor of choice for engineers since 1971, TestEquity understands their highly-specialized technology demands and offers highly-personalized services to help them achieve their goals.

For more information, or to schedule a demonstration, visit testequity.com. You can also take a look at the SIGLENT product offerings.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity® is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high-quality customer service equaled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings.

For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About SIGLENT Technologies Co. Ltd

SIGLENT is a global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic test and measurement instruments that provide high accuracy data, dependable quality, and a smart user interface at prices that deliver value for many years. Product innovation is a key driver for the company as it invests more than 15% of total sales into R&D and owns many patents for its advanced technologies.



SIGLENT employs about a hundred professional engineers working across departments including hardware, software, industrial design, test, and the advanced equipment environmental lab, as well as a highly qualified management team and other technical professionals.

SIGLENT bolsters a modern automated supply chain, efficient supply chain systems, a comprehensive production management system, and sales and service offices in the United States and Germany. SIGLENT is continually striving to design, build, and support the best value products for its customers. SIGLENT takes pride in representing "The Best Value in Electronic Test and Measurement."