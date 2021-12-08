Multi Media LLC Announces it was Awarded Culture Innovator at the Best Culture Awards by Kudos®

IRVINE, CA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Media LLC (https://multimediallc.com/), a leader in the live online streaming industry, is proud to announce that they were awarded Culture Innovators at the Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®. The first annual Best Culture Awards recognize organizations dedicated to creating great workplace cultures through efforts to improve employee recognition, employee engagement, and overall employee experience.

Multi Media LLC is a technology company boasting over 200 employees in the United States. The company has made it a focus this year to make Multi Media a great place to work with several culture initiatives including self-directed goal setting, virtual events, company-paid meal programs, anonymous feedback platform, peer-to-peer recognition, employee training programs, and more. The Culture Innovators award was awarded to companies that have demonstrated an impactful commitment to the employee experience in a unique and modern way.

“Congratulations to all the Best Culture Award winners,” said Muni Boga, CEO and Co-Founder at Kudos®. “There’s no denying the unprecedented challenges HR Leaders have faced in the last two years. The challenges persist, and organizations are now navigating massive shifts in work environments, the Great Resignation, and a competitive war on talent. This year’s award-winners are truly at the top of their game, putting people and culture first with tools like Kudos® to support their organizational goals; the results they are seeing are remarkable.”

“We are thrilled that Multi Media LLC has been recognized for its culture. Our team works hard to make Multi Media an enjoyable and rewarding place to work where everyone feels included and a part of the team,“ states John LeBlanc, COO of Multi Media LLC. “Receiving recognition from Kudos, a company dedicated to boosting company culture, is a wonderful achievement.”

The complete list of award winners is available here: https://www.kudos.com/news/2021-best-culture-award-winners

***

About Multi Media LLC

Multi Media LLC is a leading live streaming technology company. Operating several thriving and growing broadcast platforms, Multi Media hosts an Alexa ranked top 100 site with approximately 600 million monthly visitors and a worldwide community of fans. Independent Broadcasters use the platforms to create and share live streaming video, photographs, content, and more. For more information, visit www.multimediallc.com/ and follow Multi Media, LLC on LinkedIn.

About Kudos®

Kudos® is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos® uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Kudos® platform is used in over 80 countries on six continents in a wide variety of industries and languages.







Attachment