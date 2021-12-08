Grant Cardone Opens His New West Coast Office in Scottsdale, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Cardone to expand his global brand by opening Grant Cardone Ventures in their new West Coast headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cardone is giving away free VIP access to the invite-only ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 16 .

"I have millions of people in my 10X community on the West Coast, and hundreds of thousands in Scottsdale alone. I have always loved Arizona, and after an extensive market evaluation, we decided to Headquarter in Scottsdale because we believe Arizona represents all of the qualities of our 10X brand. I'm thrilled to announce that my business partner, Brandon Dawson, and I picked Scottsdale, Arizona. for our new west coast expansion," says Cardone.

"I, too, am very excited about the grand opening of our Grant Cardone West Coast Headquarters to support all of the growth we are having throughout the globe. The talent pool, the work ethic, lifestyle, local resources, and Scottsdale community is a perfect home to represent the Grant Cardone 10X brand," states Brandon Dawson, Co-founder and CEO of Grant Cardone Ventures.

Grant Cardone and his business partner, Brandon Dawson, bring a 35-year track record of successful business transactions. Cardone, star of Undercover Billionaire and #1 Marketer and Salesman in the world, raised $700 million through crowdfunding in under 36 months to acquire $3 billion in multi-family real estate. Dawson, Grant Cardone's business partner and CEO of Grant Cardone Ventures, sold his last company for 77X EBITDA at $150 million dollars.

Cardone and Dawson partnered in 2019 and formed Cardone Ventures to bring 10X business and financial growth to entrepreneurs and business owners around the world. Cardone Ventures has gone from startup to 90 employees in just 30 months, managing over $750,000,000 in independent businesses, helping them grow, scale, and exit at the highest valuations possible using the same methodologies used by both Cardone and Dawson to grow their businesses.

Get VIP access to the Grant Cardone Ventures Grand Opening in Scottsdale, Arizona, and meet Grant Cardone in person!

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures helps individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.

