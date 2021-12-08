Virtual International Fieldtrip Launched by izzit.org

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, students can travel the world, visiting and learning about 15 different countries -- all without a COVID test. In izzit.org’s innovative, new Virtual International Fieldtrip, students use a printable passport and watch videos from izzit.org’s vast library to learn about China, Peru, Morocco, Zambia, Chile, Hong Kong, Slovakia, India, Mexico, Ghana, New Zealand and more.



“Educators are always looking for flexible, engaging activities that students can do over a vacation break or in the classroom as an independent or group work project,” said Dean Graziano, vice president of izzit.org. “With travel being so unpredictable these days, we thought it would be fun to open the virtual borders so students can ‘travel’ to various countries via videos, and learn about them in the convenience and safety of their own homes.”

“I really liked learning about the people in the different countries,” said one of the students who participated in the pilot program. “These places weren’t anything like I imagined. This makes me want to get a real passport.”

The online activity is appropriate for grade levels 8-12 and offers a downloadable passport for each student and a Fieldtrip Digital Workbook with fillable PDF questions from each video. The videos used in the Virtual International Fieldtrip are all part of izzit.org’s library, including The People’s Economy (China), Eusebio’s Dream (Peru), Bee the Change (Chile), Recipe for Success (Zambia), A Taste of Chocolate (Hong Kong), Pennies a Day (Bangladesh); Victoria’s Chance (Ghana), The Bridge of No Return (North/South Korea), Sustainable Oceans & Seas (New Zealand), Geography as Destiny (Mexico), Monkey Business (Slovakia), No Longer OutCastes (India), and People, Power & Prosperity (Morocco).

