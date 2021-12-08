Crayon Software Experts Sign a Full-Floor Lease at Three Forest Plaza in Dallas

Dallas, TX, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crayon Software Experts USA (Crayon) have signed a long-term, full-floor lease at 12221 Merit Drive in Dallas, TX. The software company, beginning in 2022, will occupy 21K square feet of class-B office space on the 14th floor of the Three Forest Plaza office building owned by the Texas-based REIT and commercial property owner, Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman).

The new custom office space build-out will be overseen by Hartman’s Regional Construction Manager, Heather MacGillis, and Chris Bogard with Clements Constructions will be the general contractor. The office will feature three large training rooms with wireless capabilities and etched glass doors with the company logo. A large kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances to accommodate staff will also be installed. The offices in the suite will feature wrap-around windows with views of the Dallas skyline, and the interior office space will exhibit an open concept and modular furniture.

Speaking about Crayon’s footprint expansion, Senior Vice President of Software Cloud Optimization, Glenn Orcutt commented, “Crayon is experiencing explosive growth in the United States, and our ability to scale is crucial. Hartman has been a great partner to our Dallas HQ, providing a smooth and positive experience while supporting our growth needs.”

This is the latest of a series of large tenants signing new leases at Hartman properties. The commercial real estate landlord has recorded a record-breaking number of leases signed in 2021 with a total of over 800,000 square feet leased as of October 31, 2021. President & CEO, Al Hartman, commented “We have executed well and outmaneuvered our competitors during challenging market conditions. We are very proud of the velocity of leases we have signed this year and thrilled that Crayon chose a Hartman building for their new office.”

In lease negotiations with Hartman, Crayon Executives Glen Orcutt and Ken Farr represented the software company, and Richard Maloof, Executive Vice President of Leasing, represented Hartman.

