Associa Mid-Atlantic Recognized with Community Associations Institute Awards Nominations

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic team members were recently nominated for the annual Excellence Awards by the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Keystone chapter.

The Excellence in Community Management Award is given to a management company or business partner member organization that has excelled in service to a community association or to the community association industry.

There were six Associa Mid-Atlantic employees nominated for this year’s Excellence in Community Management Award:

Lynne Hartmann, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic, AAMC

Jennifer Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Mid-Atlantic, AAMC

Frank Levanti, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic, AAMC

Greg Stergin, CMCA®, Associa Mid-Atlantic, AAMC

Molly Tait, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Mid-Atlantic, AAMC

Patti Walton, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Mid-Atlantic, AAMC

Additionally, Associa team member Jenniffer Harrington has been nominated for the chapter’s Shining Star Award. This recognition is presented to a member with a minimum of two years of volunteer service with the chapter who has displayed extraordinary commitment, leadership, and contributions to the chapter.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic is grateful to have so many of our valued team members honored with these nominations,” stated Paula Santangelo, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our branch is committed to strengthening our industry, and active involvement with CAI is a key way to accomplish that goal. These nominated employees are dedicated to building sustainable partnerships with community association board members in order to best serve the residents who call their associations home. We are proud to see them recognized for their outstanding accomplishments.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.

