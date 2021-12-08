Cryptoplanex Opens its Digital Assets Trading Platform, December 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptoplanex, a digital assets trading platform, announces the launch of its business, December 10, 2021. As a unique and innovative platform, Cryptoplanex provides traders and customers alike a new, exciting, and effective way to trade digital assets, tokens, Bitcoin, altcoins, and NFTs.



Cryptoplanex merges the best digital assets with specialty markets and products by collaborating and providing its customers with the opportunity to bring their products to their unique platform for tokenization. Clients get the best digital assets, tokenized specialty markets and products in one account from asset integration, enhanced account security, and a single cross-platform login.

The platform provides users with a more diverse experience and product, providing a diverse and innovative digital asset and blockchain experience. Moreover, it is a brand-new exploration for the digital asset and blockchain space backed by proprietary technology and expertise in operating a top-tier digital asset exchange with enhanced security. Users digitize their legacy markets in personal protection equipment (PPE) products, sustainable green/renewable projects, fine art, precious stones, biofuels, commercial tires/wheels, real estate, other markets, and cryptocurrencies. Through tokenization, the digitization of legacy markets provides incredible opportunities, price transparencies, and faster transactional effectiveness.

Cryptoplanex fully integrates the real world with the blockchain space providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, and fully restores trust and improves users’ experiences by tapping into data, events, and legacy payment systems platforms from the real world. The Cryptoplanex team works tirelessly to deliver the best digital asset experience for global investors and traders. The team, based globally, comprises technology exchange security experts who understand the business objectives and strategies that permit optimal cybersecurity solutions. The global team implements internally accepted cybersecurity measures that meet or exceed the most stringent requirements.

Cryptoplanex, with its worldwidedax.com (WWDAX) trading platform, proudly brings together the best of digital assets and human ingenuity, providing a new digital asset platform and blockchain experience for its customers around the world.

Starting December 10, 2021, clients can register with Cryptoplanex by opening an account at https://worldwidedax.com/.

ABOUT CRYPTOPLANEX:

Cryptoplanex, founded in 2020, commits itself to excellence and its clients’ needs with access to top-tier liquidity and a wide range of trading tools and access to specialty markets and products while maintaining security and liquidity, enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. Cryptoplanex Ltd.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Worldwidedax.com (WWDAX), a digital exchange trading platform, gives people data, expertise, and technology, creating opportunities and simplifying transactions utilizing blockchains. A team of successful technologists leads WWDAX, traders, and entrepreneurs who bring decades of combined experience and extensive knowledge of global trading and exchange-related technologies with deep relationships in the financial services industry necessary to accelerate time to market - https://worldwidedax.com/.

