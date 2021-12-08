Eagle Eye Networks Tech Support Team Voted Best in the Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, was voted best in the industry, winning the 2021 Security Sales & Integration Gold “Stellar Service” award for technical support.

The Security Sales & Integration (SSI) Stellar Service Awards recognize “companies that set themselves apart from the thousands of competitors to deliver the highest levels of service and support to the installing dealer and integrator community.” Importantly, companies are nominated and voted by SSI’s security integrator and reseller audience in an open-ended survey.

“Eagle Eye Networks great customer service is an essential part of our mission, and a key value on which we’ve built the company,” said Eagle Eye Networks founder and CEO Dean Drako. “To be recognized by security resellers and integrators for our technical support is an incredible honor.”

Eagle Eye Networks is committed to supporting its resellers with courteous, professional, and personal service. The company does not have call queues or phone trees. When customers call Eagle Eye, they speak to a trained technician who takes as much time as necessary to resolve problems, answer questions, and provide education.

“Eagle Eye Technical Support Team members not only are experts on our products, they’re also knowledgeable about networking, and the requirements for the thousands of cameras the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) supports,” added Drako. “We create and maintain a positive culture and supportive environment for our Tech Support Team members. It's demanding work. We respect them all immensely and are grateful to our Eagle Eye Support Team members for all they do. And, we thank our valued resellers and SSI for this award.”

SSI is a leading physical security industry publication providing technology and business news to an audience of 90,000 executive, sales, and technical professionals who recommend, buy, and/or install electronic security equipment.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

