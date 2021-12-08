Oxford: Strong Consumer Demand and Excellent Execution Drove Record Third Quarter Results, Raises Full Year Guidance

Third quarter net sales increased 41% year-over-year and exceeded pre-pandemic levels

Third quarter GAAP and adjusted EPS increased to $1.54 and $1.19, respectively

Raises fourth quarter and full-year revenue and EPS guidance

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended October 30, 2021. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business in fiscal 2020, this release includes comparisons of fiscal 2021 results to both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.

Consolidated net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $248 million compared to $175 million and $241 million in the third quarters of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively, despite significantly lower sales at Lanier Apparel, which we effectively exited during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Earnings on a GAAP basis increased to $1.54 per share compared to a loss of $0.64 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and earnings of $0.10 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $1.19 per share compared to a loss of $0.44 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and earnings of $0.10 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Details on adjustments can be found in the reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to be reporting record net sales and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. These outstanding results are directly attributable to the power of our brand portfolio, the strength of our product offerings and our ability to connect with and serve customers across channels, combined with the great work our teams have done to fortify these foundational cornerstones during the pandemic. While the current operating environment has presented challenges including supply chain disruptions and additional cost pressures, we are managing them adeptly and I am confident in our ability to continue successfully executing our key strategies as we move through the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2022. I am pleased to report that holiday selling to date has been robust and I firmly believe that we will deliver a strong finish to a fantastic year. I am incredibly grateful to our team and share their pride in what we have delivered for our customers and our shareholders.”

Summary of Results

Net Sales by Operating Group Third Quarter ($ in millions) 2021 2020 2019 Tommy Bahama $148.5 $94.9 $127.0 Lilly Pulitzer 72.2 53.7 71.7 Southern Tide 13.2 10.0 9.1 Lanier Apparel (exited) 4.2 10.8 28.8 Other 9.7 5.7 4.7 Total Company $247.7 $175.1 $241.2

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Compared to Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Net sales increased 3% to $248 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding Lanier Apparel, where operations were effectively exited during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, net sales increased 15% to $243 million compared to the $212 million of net sales in the same period of fiscal 2019.



Full-price direct to consumer sales grew 40% to $143 million, with growth in each of our brands compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Full-price retail sales grew 13% and full-price e-commerce sales grew 100% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



Restaurant sales grew 14% to $20 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The quarter benefited from strong increases at existing locations as well as the operation of five additional Marlin Bar locations.



Off-price sales in our direct to consumer channels, which include the Lilly Pulitzer e-commerce flash clearance sale and Tommy Bahama outlet store sales, decreased by $12 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Sales from the Lilly Pulitzer e-commerce flash clearance sale were $19 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $31 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. More inventory sold at full price in the spring and summer resulting in less inventory for the clearance event.



Wholesale sales were $53 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $78 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease was primarily due to $25 million of lower sales in Lanier Apparel as we finalized the inventory liquidation in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.





Gross margin, on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, increased to 62% compared to 55% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The gross margin improvement was fueled by strong full-price sales, a shift in sales mix towards full-price direct to consumer channels, and higher initial gross margin, partially offset by higher freight costs.





SG&A was $138 million, or 56% of net sales, compared to $134 million, or 56% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. A non-recurring lease termination charge and increased advertising expense in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were partially offset by decreases in employment costs due to reduced headcount. On an adjusted basis, SG&A was $131 million, or 53% of net sales, compared to $134 million, or 56% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.





Royalties and other income increased to $16 million compared to $4 million of royalties and other income in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. On an adjusted basis, excluding a $12 million gain on the third quarter fiscal 2021 sale of an interest in an unconsolidated entity, royalties and other income were $4 million in the third quarters of both 2021 and 2019.





Operating income increased to $31 million, or 12% of net sales, compared to $3 million, or 1% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased to $27 million, or 11% of net sales, compared to $3 million, or 1% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 with operating margin expansion in Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide.





The effective tax rate expense in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was 15% compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 25% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and an effective tax rate expense of 34% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The third quarter of fiscal 2021 included the utilization of previous capital losses to substantially offset a gain recognized on the sale of an interest in an unconsolidated entity. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate expense was 24% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to a benefit of 23% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and an effective tax rate expense of 33% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On a FIFO basis, inventory decreased 24% compared to October 31, 2020. Excluding Lanier Apparel, FIFO inventory decreased 17% compared to October 31, 2020. As planned, inventory levels declined year over year with prudent purchases of seasonal inventory. Higher than expected sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and ongoing enhancements to enterprise order management systems also contributed to the decrease. On a LIFO basis, inventory decreased 39%, or 31% excluding Lanier Apparel, compared to October 31, 2020.

As of October 30, 2021, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $188 million of cash and short-term investments and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $157 million compared to $23 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Outlook

The strength of the Company’s direct to consumer business is expected to continue through the remainder of 2021. For the fourth quarter, the Company expects net sales to be between $285 million and $295 million compared to net sales of $221 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and $298 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Lanier Apparel had sales of $9 million and $20 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, with no sales expected during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company expects earnings per share on a GAAP and adjusted basis in a range of $1.20 to $1.35 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares with a loss of $0.74 per share on a GAAP basis and an adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and earnings of $0.90 per share on a GAAP basis and an adjusted earnings per share of $1.09 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the full fiscal year, the Company now expects net sales in a range of $1.127 billion to $1.137 billion as compared to net sales of $749 million in fiscal 2020 and $1.123 billion in fiscal 2019. Lanier Apparel is expected to have sales of $25 million for fiscal 2021 and had sales of $39 million and $95 million during fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. In fiscal 2021, GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $7.49 and $7.64. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $7.52 and $7.67. This compares to a loss on a GAAP basis of $5.77 per share and an adjusted loss of $1.81 per share in fiscal 2020, and earnings of $4.05 per share on a GAAP basis and $4.32 per share on an adjusted basis in fiscal 2019.



The Company’s effective tax rate for the full year fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately 22%.

Capital expenditures in fiscal 2021, including $25 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, are expected to be between $35 million and $40 million, primarily reflecting investments in information technology initiatives, new Marlin Bars, and retail stores. Capital expenditures were $29 million in fiscal 2020 and $37 million in fiscal 2019.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.42 per share payable on January 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 14, 2022. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

In assessing the Company’s capital allocation plan, the Company’s Board of Directors has increased its share repurchase authorization to $150 million.

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company’s ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted operating income, among others.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,976 $ 53,071 Short-term investments 150,036 — Receivables, net 46,266 38,726 Inventories, net 90,981 148,740 Income tax receivable 18,085 787 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,609 21,139 Total Current Assets $ 366,953 $ 262,463 Property and equipment, net 156,672 178,029 Intangible assets, net 155,527 156,464 Goodwill 23,909 23,857 Operating lease assets 200,508 238,259 Other assets, net 29,234 42,945 Total Assets $ 932,803 $ 902,017 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 64,709 $ 52,177 Accrued compensation 32,744 17,947 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 58,287 62,839 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 51,432 43,426 Total Current Liabilities $ 207,172 $ 176,389 Long-term debt — 34,802 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 206,484 244,970 Other non-current liabilities 21,779 18,394 Deferred income taxes 1,899 8,516 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 16,891 16,884 Additional paid-in capital 160,421 154,103 Retained earnings 321,238 252,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,081 ) (4,433 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 495,469 $ 418,946 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 932,803 $ 902,017





Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Third Quarter First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Net sales $ 247,729 $ 175,135 $ 241,221 $ 842,163 $ 527,466 $ 825,194 Cost of goods sold 95,191 78,866 108,241 313,414 232,386 346,620 Gross profit $ 152,538 $ 96,269 $ 132,980 $ 528,749 $ 295,080 $ 478,574 SG&A 137,505 113,537 134,231 420,997 352,201 417,448 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — — — 60,452 — Royalties and other operating income 15,574 3,550 3,845 25,744 10,349 11,469 Operating income (loss) $ 30,607 $ (13,718 ) $ 2,594 $ 133,496 $ (107,224 ) $ 72,595 Interest expense, net 222 339 81 685 1,673 1,171 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 30,385 $ (14,057 ) $ 2,513 $ 132,811 $ (108,897 ) $ 71,424 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,400 (3,453 ) 845 26,898 (25,422 ) 18,263 Net earnings (loss) $ 25,985 $ (10,604 ) $ 1,668 $ 105,913 $ (83,475 ) $ 53,161 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.56 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.10 $ 6.37 $ (5.04 ) $ 3.17 Diluted $ 1.54 $ (0.64 ) $ 0.10 $ 6.29 $ (5.04 ) $ 3.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,649 16,568 16,773 16,627 16,576 16,748 Diluted 16,872 16,568 16,934 16,841 16,576 16,896 Dividends declared per share $ 0.42 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 1.21 $ 0.75 $ 1.11





Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 105,913 $ (83,475 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 28,592 33,389 Amortization of intangible assets 660 834 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 60,452 Equity compensation expense 5,854 5,626 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity (11,586 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs 258 258 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 786 — Deferred income taxes 3,115 (8,024 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net (14,341 ) 19,662 Inventories, net 32,544 3,716 Income tax receivable (109 ) 75 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,238 ) 4,275 Current liabilities 10,361 (747 ) Other balance sheet changes (1,724 ) (13,364 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 157,085 $ 22,677 Cash Flows From Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (25,132 ) (21,916 ) Purchases of short-term investments (150,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated entity 14,586 — Other investing activities (2,000 ) (3,000 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (162,546 ) $ (24,916 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayment of revolving credit arrangements — (222,896 ) Proceeds from revolving credit arrangements — 257,698 Repurchase of common stock — (18,053 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,044 1,097 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (2,983 ) (1,870 ) Cash dividends paid (20,447 ) (12,706 ) Other financing activities (749 ) (459 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (23,135 ) $ 2,811 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (28,596 ) 572 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 559 39 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 66,013 52,460 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 37,976 $ 53,071





Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Third Quarter First Nine Months AS REPORTED Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 % Change Fiscal 2019 % Change Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 % Change Fiscal 2019 % Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 148.5 $ 94.9 56.4 % $ 127.0 16.9 % $ 514.0 $ 277.1 85.5 % $ 480.6 6.9 % Gross profit $ 91.8 $ 56.4 62.6 % $ 76.5 20.0 % $ 326.7 $ 161.7 102.0 % $ 294.5 10.9 % Gross margin 61.8 % 59.5 % 60.2 % 63.6 % 58.3 % 61.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 5.5 $ (7.2 ) NM $ (7.8 ) NM $ 73.5 $ (43.3 ) NM $ 30.7 139.7 % Operating margin 3.7 % (7.6 )% (6.1 )% 14.3 % (15.6 )% 6.4 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 72.2 $ 53.7 34.3 % $ 71.7 0.7 % $ 233.1 $ 176.7 31.9 % $ 219.8 6.0 % Gross profit $ 48.7 $ 32.8 48.2 % $ 41.0 18.8 % $ 161.7 $ 108.6 48.9 % $ 138.3 17.0 % Gross margin 67.4 % 61.1 % 57.2 % 69.4 % 61.4 % 62.9 % Operating income $ 16.0 $ 5.3 203.6 % $ 11.0 45.5 % $ 61.7 $ 25.7 140.4 % $ 46.7 32.2 % Operating margin 22.2 % 9.8 % 15.3 % 26.5 % 14.5 % 21.2 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 13.2 $ 10.0 31.2 % $ 9.1 44.5 % $ 43.2 $ 27.1 59.2 % $ 35.7 21.0 % Gross profit $ 7.0 $ 3.4 105.6 % $ 4.4 60.0 % $ 23.5 $ 7.9 196.1 % $ 17.7 32.8 % Gross margin 53.5 % 34.1 % 48.3 % 54.4 % 29.2 % 49.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 2.7 $ (0.5 ) NM $ 0.5 NM $ 8.9 $ (64.8 ) NM $ 4.9 82.4 % Operating margin 20.5 % (4.6 )% 5.8 % 20.6 % (238.8 )% 13.7 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 4.2 $ 10.8 (60.9 )% $ 28.8 (85.3 )% $ 24.7 $ 30.0 (17.5 )% $ 75.4 (67.2 )% Gross profit $ 2.2 $ (5.0 ) NM $ 8.2 (73.3 )% $ 12.3 $ (0.6 ) NM $ 21.2 (42.3 )% Gross margin 51.9 % (46.0 )% 28.6 % 49.5 % (1.9 )% 28.2 % Operating income (loss) $ 0.3 $ (12.5 ) NM $ 2.0 NM $ 2.1 $ (21.3 ) NM $ 3.7 (45.1 )% Operating margin 8.2 % (115.6 )% 6.9 % 8.3 % (70.9 )% 5.0 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 9.7 $ 5.7 71.3 % $ 4.7 108.0 % $ 27.2 $ 16.5 64.8 % $ 13.7 98.6 % Gross profit $ 2.9 $ 8.6 NM $ 3.0 NM $ 4.6 $ 17.4 NM $ 6.9 NM Operating income (loss) $ 6.1 $ 1.2 NM $ (3.2 ) NM $ (12.7 ) $ (3.5 ) NM $ (13.4 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 247.7 $ 175.1 41.5 % $ 241.2 2.7 % $ 842.2 $ 527.5 59.7 % $ 825.2 2.1 % Gross profit $ 152.5 $ 96.3 58.4 % $ 133.0 14.7 % $ 528.7 $ 295.1 79.2 % $ 478.6 10.5 % Gross margin 61.6 % 55.0 % 55.1 % 62.8 % 55.9 % 58.0 % SG&A $ 137.5 $ 113.5 21.1 % $ 134.2 2.4 % $ 421.0 $ 352.2 19.5 % $ 417.4 0.9 % SG&A as % of net sales 55.5 % 64.8 % 55.6 % 50.0 % 66.8 % 50.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 30.6 $ (13.7 ) NM $ 2.6 NM $ 133.5 $ (107.2 ) NM $ 72.6 83.9 % Operating margin 12.4 % (7.8 )% 1.1 % 15.9 % (20.3 )% 8.8 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 30.4 $ (14.1 ) NM $ 2.5 NM $ 132.8 $ (108.9 ) NM $ 71.4 85.9 % Net earnings (loss) $ 26.0 $ (10.6 ) NM $ 1.7 NM $ 105.9 $ (83.5 ) NM $ 53.2 99.2 % Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.54 $ (0.64 ) NM $ 0.1 NM $ 6.29 $ (5.04 ) NM $ 3.15 99.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 16.9 16.6 1.8 % 16.9 (0.4 )% 16.8 16.6 1.6 % 16.9 (0.3 )%





Third Quarter First Nine Months ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 % Change Fiscal 2019 % Change Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 % Change Fiscal 2019 % Change LIFO adjustments(1) $ 2.2 $ (5.6 ) $ (0.0 ) $ 9.6 $ (9.3 ) $ 0.8 Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold(2) $ (0.7 ) $ 6.4 $ 0.0 $ (2.8 ) $ 6.4 $ 0.0 Tommy Bahama Japan SG&A charges(3) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.6 Tommy Bahama lease termination charges (4) $ 4.9 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 4.9 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets(5) $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(6) $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 Southern Tide impairment charges(7) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 60.2 $ 0.0 Lanier Apparel intangible asset impairment charges(8) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.0 Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A(9) $ 0.6 $ 3.7 $ 0.0 $ 3.8 $ 3.7 $ 0.0 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(10) $ (11.6 ) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ (11.6 ) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 TBBC change in fair value of contingent consideration(11) $ 0.8 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.8 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Impact of income taxes(12) $ (2.1 ) $ (1.3 ) $ (0.0 ) $ (4.4 ) $ (10.4 ) $ (0.4 ) Adjustment to net earnings(13) $ (5.9 ) $ 3.3 $ 0.1 $ 0.5 $ 51.3 $ 1.5 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 148.5 $ 94.9 56.4 % $ 127.0 16.9 % $ 514.0 $ 277.1 85.5 % $ 480.6 6.9 % Gross profit $ 91.8 $ 56.4 62.6 % $ 76.5 20.0 % $ 326.7 $ 161.7 102.0 % $ 294.5 10.9 % Gross margin 61.8 % 59.5 % 60.2 % 63.6 % 58.3 % 61.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 10.4 $ (7.2 ) NM $ (7.8 ) NM $ 78.4 $ (43.3 ) NM $ 31.3 150.7 % Operating margin 7.0 % (7.6 )% (6.1 )% 15.2 % (15.6 )% 6.5 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 72.2 $ 53.7 34.3 % $ 71.7 0.7 % $ 233.1 $ 176.7 31.9 % $ 219.8 6.0 % Gross profit $ 48.7 $ 32.8 48.2 % $ 41.0 18.8 % $ 161.7 $ 108.6 48.9 % $ 138.3 17.0 % Gross margin 67.4 % 61.1 % 57.2 % 69.4 % 61.4 % 62.9 % Operating income $ 16.0 $ 5.3 199.7 % $ 11.1 44.4 % $ 61.7 $ 25.9 138.5 % $ 46.9 31.5 % Operating margin 22.2 % 9.9 % 15.4 % 26.5 % 14.6 % 21.3 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 13.2 $ 10.0 31.2 % $ 9.1 44.5 % $ 43.2 $ 27.1 59.2 % $ 35.7 21.0 % Gross profit $ 7.0 $ 3.4 105.6 % $ 4.4 60.0 % $ 23.5 $ 7.9 196.1 % $ 17.7 32.8 % Gross margin 53.5 % 34.1 % 48.3 % 54.4 % 29.2 % 49.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 2.8 $ (0.4 ) NM $ 0.6 NM $ 9.1 $ (4.3 ) NM $ 5.1 78.9 % Operating margin 21.0 % (3.9 )% 6.6 % 21.1 % (16.0 )% 14.3 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 4.2 $ 10.8 (60.9 )% $ 28.8 (85.3 )% $ 24.7 $ 30.0 (17.5 )% $ 75.4 (67.2 )% Gross profit $ 1.5 $ 1.4 5.1 % $ 8.2 (81.6 )% $ 9.4 $ 5.8 61.7 % $ 21.2 (55.6 )% Gross margin 35.7 % 13.3 % 28.6 % 38.1 % 19.4 % 28.2 % Operating income (loss) $ 0.2 $ (2.4 ) NM $ 2.0 (88.7 )% $ 3.0 $ (10.9 ) NM $ 3.7 (19.3 )% Operating margin 5.3 % (22.1 )% 6.9 % 12.2 % (36.5 )% 5.0 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 9.7 $ 5.7 71.3 % $ 4.7 108.0 % $ 27.2 $ 16.5 64.8 % $ 13.7 98.6 % Gross profit $ 5.1 $ 2.9 NM $ 2.9 NM $ 14.2 $ 8.1 NM $ 7.7 NM Operating loss $ (2.6 ) $ (4.5 ) NM $ (3.2 ) NM $ (13.9 ) $ (12.8 ) NM $ (12.6 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 247.7 $ 175.1 41.5 % $ 241.2 2.7 % $ 842.2 $ 527.5 59.7 % $ 825.2 2.1 % Gross profit $ 154.1 $ 97.0 58.8 % $ 132.9 15.9 % $ 535.5 $ 292.2 83.3 % $ 479.4 11.7 % Gross margin 62.2 % 55.4 % 55.1 % 63.6 % 55.4 % 58.1 % SG&A $ 131.2 $ 109.7 19.6 % $ 134.1 (2.1 )% $ 411.4 $ 348.1 18.2 % $ 416.4 (1.2 )% SG&A as % of net sales 53.0 % 62.6 % 55.6 % 48.8 % 66.0 % 50.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 26.8 $ (9.1 ) NM $ 2.7 NM $ 138.3 $ (45.5 ) NM $ 74.5 85.8 % Operating margin 10.8 % (5.2 )% 1.1 % NM 16.4 % (8.6 )% 9.0 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 26.6 $ (9.4 ) NM $ 2.6 NM $ 137.7 $ (47.2 ) NM $ 73.3 87.8 % Net earnings (loss) $ 20.1 $ (7.3 ) NM $ 1.8 NM $ 106.4 $ (32.1 ) NM $ 54.7 94.6 % Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.19 $ (0.44 ) NM $ 0.10 NM $ 6.32 $ (1.94 ) NM $ 3.24 95.1 %





Third Quarter Third Quarter Third Quarter Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Actual Guidance(14) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 1.54 $ 0.17-0.27 $ (0.64) $ 0.10 LIFO adjustments(15) 0.10 0.00 (0.25) 0.00 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(16) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Tommy Bahama lease termination charges (18) 0.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(19) (0.01) 0.03 0.45 0.00 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(20) (0.68) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(21) 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 As adjusted(13) $ 1.19 $ 0.20-0.30 $ (0.44) $ 0.10 First Nine Months First Nine Months First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Actual Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 6.29 $ (5.04) $ 3.15 LIFO adjustments(15) 0.42 (0.39) 0.04 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(16) 0.01 0.02 0.02 Tommy Bahama Japan charges(17) 0.00 0.00 0.03 Tommy Bahama lease termination charges(18) 0.21 0.00 0.00 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(22) 0.00 3.02 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(19) 0.04 0.45 0.00 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(20) (0.68) 0.00 0.00 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(21) 0.03 0.00 0.00 As adjusted(13) $ 6.32 $ (1.94) $ 3.24 Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Guidance(23) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 1.20-1.35 $ (0.74) $ 0.90 LIFO adjustments(15) 0.00 0.00 0.03 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(16) 0.00 0.01 0.01 Tommy Bahama Japan charges(17) 0.00 0.00 0.13 Information technology project write-off(24) 0.00 0.71 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(19) 0.00 0.12 0.00 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(21) 0.00 0.03 0.02 As adjusted(13) $ 1.20-1.35 $ 0.13 $ 1.09 Full Year Full Year Full Year Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Guidance(23) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 7.49-7.64 (5.77) $ 4.05 LIFO adjustments(15) 0.42 (0.39) 0.06 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(16) 0.01 0.02 0.03 Tommy Bahama Japan charges(17) 0.00 0.00 0.16 Tommy Bahama lease termination charges(18) 0.21 0.00 0.00 Information technology project write-off(24) 0.00 0.71 0.00 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(22) 0.00 3.02 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(19) 0.04 0.57 0.00 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(20) (0.68) 0.00 0.00 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(21) 0.03 0.03 0.02 As adjusted(13) $ 7.52-7.67 $ (1.81) $ 4.32 (1) LIFO adjustments represents the impact of LIFO accounting adjustments. These adjustments are included in cost of goods sold in Corporate and Other. (2) Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold relate to amounts resulting from the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 decision to exit the Lanier Apparel business, which was effectively completed in the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021. These amounts relate to estimates of inventory markdowns and costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, which ceased operations in Fiscal 2020. These amounts are included in cost of goods sold in Lanier Apparel. (3) Tommy Bahama Japan SG&A charges represents the SG&A impact of the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations, which was completed in the First Half of Fiscal 2020. These charges are included in SG&A in Tommy Bahama. (4) Tommy Bahama lease termination charges represents charges associated with the termination of the Tommy Bahama New York office and showroom lease. These charges are included in SG&A in Tommy Bahama. (5) Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of Lilly Pulitzer's acquisition of certain Lilly Pulitzer Signature Stores. These charges are included in SG&A in Lilly Pulitzer. (6) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Southern Tide. (7) Southern Tide impairment charges represents the impairment related to goodwill and intangible assets related to Southern Tide. These charges are included in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in Southern Tide. (8) Lanier Apparel intangible asset impairment charges represents the impairment related to a trademark acquired in a prior year. This charge is included in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in Lanier Apparel. (9) Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A relate to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 decision to exit the Lanier Apparel business. These charges consist of employee charges for severance and employee retention, operating lease impairment charges, termination charges related to certain license agreements and fixed asset impairment charges. These charges are included in SG&A in Lanier Apparel. (10) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity represents the gain recognized on the sale of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity. This is included in royalties and other income in Corporate and Other. (11) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition. This charge is included in SG&A in Corporate and Other. (12) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the estimated applicable tax rate on current year earnings in the respective jurisdiction. (13) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding. (14) Guidance as issued on September 2, 2021. Guidance for Fiscal 2021 and the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 did not include an estimated pre-tax gain of on the sale of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity. (15) LIFO adjustments represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments is reflected in the guidance for any future periods. (16) Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share resulting from the amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store and Southern Tide acquisitions. (17) Tommy Bahama Japan charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share of the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations. (18) Tommy Bahama lease termination charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share of the charges associated with the termination of the Tommy Bahama New York office and showroom lease. (19) Lanier Apparel exit charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share resulting from the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 decision to exit the Lanier Apparel business, which was effectively completed in the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021. These charges include amounts related to estimates of inventory markdowns, costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, employee charges, operating lease asset impairment charges, termination charges related to certain license agreements and fixed asset impairment charges. (20) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share relating to the gain recognized on the sale of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity. (21) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share relating to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition. (22) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share resulting from the impairment charges in Southern Tide and Lanier Apparel. Due to the non-deductibility of $18 million of Southern Tide goodwill amounts, the effective tax rate on these impairment charges for goodwill and intangible assets was 17%. (23) Guidance as issued on December 8, 2021. (24) Information technology project write-off represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per share resulting from a charge in the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 for the write-off of previously capitalized costs related to a project that was abandoned.



