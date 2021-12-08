Brunswick Corporation names Jill Wrobel Chief Human Resources Officer

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced the appointment of Jill Wrobel as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective December 8, 2021 and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Dave Foulkes.

Ms. Wrobel joined Brunswick in December 2020 as Vice President, Enterprise Human Resources and Transformation Leader. In her current role, Wrobel has been responsible for leading human resources strategy across the Company and partnering with senior leadership to develop organizational design and talent strategies to enhance the Brunswick’s performance and capability. In her new role, Wrobel will have responsibility for all aspects of the human resource function.

Ms. Wrobel will succeed Brenna Preisser, in her capacity as Chief Human Resources Officer. Since Ms. Preisser’s appointment to Chief Human Resources Officer in 2016, her responsibilities have expanded to include President, Business Acceleration in 2019 and Chief Strategy Officer in 2020. Wrobel’s appointment to CHRO is the result of a planned succession. Ms. Preisser will continue in her capacity as Executive Vice President, Strategy and President, Business Acceleration, the high growth shared access, services, and new business incubator for Brunswick.

“This transition reflects the quality of our succession process and depth of leadership talent,” said Foulkes. “I would like to thank Brenna for her contributions as Chief Human Resources Officer. During her tenure in this role, we have reshaped the Company and achieved multi-year Best Places to Work recognition. I am looking forward to working closely with Jill as she has already made significant contributions and is well suited to help shape the future of Brunswick.”

“I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at Brunswick as we continue to execute on a contemporary strategy that will define the experience of working at the Company,” said Wrobel. “We have an incredible team around the world who is committed to setting priorities to achieve enterprise objectives through an exceptional and high performing workforce.”

Wrobel joined Brunswick in 2020 after spending eight years in a variety of executive human resources positions within Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., most recently as Group Vice President, Global HR Business Strategy and HR M&A Integration, where she played a key leadership role in many of the company’s M&A transactions. Previously, she served in several roles of increasing responsibility with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Wrobel is currently a Member, Board of Directors at the Melanoma Research Foundation.

