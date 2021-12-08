AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $3,326,000, or $0.45 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2021 compared to net income of $798,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $4,963,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,391,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $16,236,000 and $26,743,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and $9,256,000 and $13,462,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2021.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|$
|16,236,000
|$
|9,256,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,326,000
|$
|798,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.10
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.10
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|7,361,000
|8,122,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|7,383,000
|8,152,000
|Six Months Ended October 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|$
|26,743,000
|$
|13,462,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,963,000
|$
|1,391,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.17
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.17
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|7,354,000
|8,136,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|7,378,000
|8,168,000
