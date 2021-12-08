AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $3,326,000, or $0.45 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2021 compared to net income of $798,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $4,963,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,391,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $16,236,000 and $26,743,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and $9,256,000 and $13,462,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2021.



More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 16,236,000 $ 9,256,000 Net income (loss) $ 3,326,000 $ 798,000 Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.45 $ 0.10 Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 7,361,000 8,122,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 7,383,000 8,152,000





Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 26,743,000 $ 13,462,000 Net income (loss) $ 4,963,000 $ 1,391,000 Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.67 $ 0.17 Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 7,354,000 8,136,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 7,378,000 8,168,000



