Cosmos Signal Announces Broadcasting its All-New Quarterly Keynote On New to the Street T.V.’s Entire Linear Televised Network Platform, Airs Sunday, December 12, 2021, Newsmax 10 A.M. EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Signal (“Cosmos”) (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) announces the airing of its all-new Quarterly Keynote presentation throughout New to the Street T.V.’s syndicated televised platform.



On Sunday, December 12, 2021, on Newsmax T.V., 10 A.M. E.T., Cosmos representatives reveal the latest exciting developments, showcasing exciting new products within the Cosmos ecosystem. As a high-caliber production, visually stunning, the show launches a new era for the Cosmos Signal blockchain community.

The Cosmos representatives reveal that its ecosystem network contains over $120 billion in digital assets with over 250 blockchain apps and services. And Cosmos, through its growth and strength, became the second-largest ecosystem in the crypto space after Ethereum.

With Cosmos’ scalability, usability, and interoperability, more technologically advanced products continue to evolve within its ecosystem, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible as an industry leader in blockchain applications.

Emeris.com , a Cosmos Signal platform currently in beta stage, when launched publicly, allows users a browser extension wallet that makes cross-chain DeFi more potent, setting the Cosmos ecosystem as a portal to all crypto apps now and into the future.

Another Cosmos platform, Starport.com , provides developers everything they need to quickly build, launch, and run crypto apps on a sovereign and secure blockchain. In unity with other Cosmos platforms, Starport empowers developers to build their blockchains, connect to Cosmos’ burgeoning ecosystem, list their tokens on any of Cosmos’s decentralized exchanges, and get immediate discovery.

With the recent partnership with Forte blockchain gaming platform, Cosmos looks forward to becoming the number one ecosystem for game developers and players. The Cosmos Blog provides updates regarding this relationship and other fantastic advancements.

Some of the industry’s leading ecosystems, including Terra ($LUNA) and Injective ($INJ) , are joining the IBC gang ! The Injective governance proposal to enable IBC ( Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol ) passed on October 5, while Terra’s community expects to unanimously support upgrading to IBC later this week once the voting period ends. Between these two thriving blockchain ecosystems, more than $20 billion of digital assets become available to the whole Cosmos ecosystem, as well as Terra’s popular stablecoin ( $UST ) and Injective’s innovative savings products. The #IBCGang enables access to even greater cross-chain DeFi markets.

Further, the hotly anticipated Interchain Security is coming as soon as Q1, 2022, as the next upgrade to the Cosmos ecosystem Hub. Interchain Security is a solution to shared security that integrates IBC with Proof-of-Stake to bootstrap the economic security of new chains while allowing Cosmos Hub stakers to earn rewards on multiple chains. Interchain Security increases the utility of the Cosmos Hub, which is good news for $ATOM holders, validators, and all innovative projects entering the Cosmos network.

Cosmos, building the “Internet of Blockchains!”

About Cosmos Signal (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ):

Cosmos Signal (“Cosmos”) (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is an ever-expanding ecosystem of interconnected apps and services built for a decentralized future. With $171B+ USD in digital assets under management, the Cosmos apps and services connect using IBC, the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol. This innovation enables you to freely exchange assets and data across sovereign, decentralized blockchains - https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

