BrightInsight Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today that for the second year in a row, BrightInsight has been named to the CB Insights annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.



It was a banner year for BrightInsight, and this latest accolade is recognition of our many achievements in 2021. In March, we announced a Series C funding round of $101M bringing the total raised to $166M. The round was led by General Catalyst, the most active investor in this year’s Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016. The funding helped to further supercharge our growth, tripling our valuation and accelerating further productization of our compliant Platform and software Accelerator Modules to meet growing demand from our customers to speed time to market for products across use cases from patient diagnosis to treatment selection, dose management, adherence and disease management. We have also tripled our team and our revenue since the Series B round.

In 2021, we launched and supported digital health solutions globally with our biopharma clients including CSL Behring, Roche, Novo Nordisk, and most recently, the AMAZE Disease Management Platform with AstraZeneca that was rolled out at Mass General Brigham.

“Being named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 for the second year in a row is recognition of BrightInsight’s rapid growth, the market opportunity and a testament to our incredible team,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and co-founder of BrightInsight. “Current trends in healthcare—increased adoption of virtual care, the proliferation of digital therapeutics, and a focus on regulated digital health—are driving demand for our compliant global digital health platform. We look forward to continuing to accelerate time to market for our biopharma and medtech clients’ transformational digital health products, including apps, algorithms, connected devices, dosing calculators and Software as a Medical Device to enable better care and ideally, improve outcomes.”

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016. Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more. Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software modules and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

