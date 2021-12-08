Carey Brothers Retire “On The House” Media Franchise

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third generation Bay Area builders, remodelers and media personalities, Morris and James Carey – of Carey Bros. Remodeling and On The House Media – have announced the end of three-and-one-half decades of broadcasting, journalism and personal appearances that earned them unparalleled recognition as remodeling and home improvement “gurus” for millions of homeowners nationwide.



“I went to work for my brother Morris’ construction company in 1981 as a laborer and on January 1, 1984 we teamed up to form Carey Bros. Remodeling,” notes James Carey. “Our goal was to provide the best possible services for Bay Area Homeowners... but we soon realized numerous unscrupulous and unlicensed contractors were affecting both our business and the remodeling industry overall.”

What followed, not only helped to set things on the right track, but also launched an unexpected and wildly successful media odyssey that would ultimately reach, influence and assist millions of listeners, viewers and readers nationwide.

From the start, the Carey Brothers were considered state-of-the-art contractors and Morris Carey’s early use of computers led to his being invited in 1985 to write a monthly computer column in Remodeling Contractor magazine.

This initial foray into journalism unleashed a quick 1-2-3 follow-up that answered an unrealized pent-up demand for honest and experienced remodeling and home improvement tips and information.

Number one was their formation of the first California Chapter of the National Assoc. of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) – with James Carey as President – in an effort to add professionalism to their industry and benefit consumers in their area. Shortly afterward, they participated with the State of California in a live presentation of its “Operation Outreach” program that surprisingly drew hundreds of homeowners looking for honest information on how to hire a contractor...and thirdly, it led to the Carey Brothers being asked to do a local radio broadcast on Bay Area’s KCBS.

Their first broadcast was on January 2, 1987, and it unleashed an incredible 35-year media venture. The program went national in 1992 – at its peak airing on over 300 affiliates -- and to-date has included over 1,800 weekly radio shows with over 5,000 hours of programming and more than 50,000 call-ins from their loyal listening audience.

In addition, they have also recorded nearly 2,500 entertaining and informative daily tips for homeowners that currently air on hundreds of radio stations nationwide – and that won two International Radio Communicator Awards for “Best Writing” and “Best Creative Concept.”

Add to this, regular appearances on Network TV shows – such as the Hallmark Home and Family Show and both CBS and ABC network morning shows (to name but a few) and, as home improvement editors for Associated Press Newsfeatures, countless AP syndicated columns and numerous articles in national newspapers and magazines spanning over 25-years.

Also being the authors of three popular “For Dummies” books on “Remodeling” and “Home Maintenance” and over three decades of live personal appearances and remote broadcasts from major industry trade shows, local consumer events and even one from the White House in Washington, DC. Yet, you have just begun to list the amazing media accomplishments of this dynamic duo in their signature matching brightly colored bib overalls.

The final “On The House with the Carey Brothers” radio show will be broadcast on Christmas Day, December 25th, and the final “Tip of the Day” will air nationally on December 31st.

“I had more fun meeting people from all over the United States,” notes Morris Carey, “more than anything I could have ever imagined. It has been a wonderful, unexpected and extremely fulfilling experience.”

James Carey adds, “We are so pleased and proud to have been welcomed into the homes of millions of listeners, viewers and readers.”

With this and a great sense of accomplishment, they now turn their full attention to continuing their goal of providing the best possible design/build services for Bay Area Homeowners – once again, as the prestigious, award-winning, renown Carey Bros. Remodeling.

About the Carey Brothers

James and Morris Carey, known as The Carey Brothers, are third generation, award winning, licensed general contractors who, as a team, share over 80-years of hands-on construction experience. In addition, they are nationally recognized experts on home building and renovation – sharing their knowledge, experience and advice with millions of people nationwide – through a weekly “On The House” radio program, daily tips for homeowners (on radio stations coast-to-coast) and as authors of three “Dummies” books on Remodeling and Home Maintenance. As celebrity remodelers, the brothers – in their signature brightly colored bib overalls – have been featured on numerous TV shows (Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family, Discovery Channel’s Home Matters, HGTV, PBS, CBS News Saturday Morning, etc.) and make guest appearances at large building industry trade shows, humanitarian causes and community events. For more information visit www.onthehouse.com and www.careybros.com.

Contact:

Carol Carey

Carey Bros. Remodeling

(925) 698-8363

carol@onthehouse.com

Source: On The House Media