D2L Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

“We’re having a strong year at D2L, and we experienced continued momentum across the business during the third quarter,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Our results reflect an increase in new customers and expanded relationships with existing customers – early returns from our investments in sales – as well as sustained adoption of digital learning experiences across our core markets. Our year-to-date performance puts us on track to achieve approximately 20% revenue growth for the full year.”

Mr. Baker added: “In our more than 20-year history, the market backdrop and opportunity have never been stronger. D2L’s mission to transform the way the world learns is also more vital than ever, as we work with educators to tackle learning loss from the pandemic and support employers to meet the pressing need for upskilling in the workforce. With new growth capital from the recent IPO, we are executing on an expanded strategy to press our advantage and become the category leader in learning.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Annual Recurring Revenue 1 increased by $25.0 million or 20% year-over-year to $149.6 million as at October 31, 2021, compared with $124.6 million as at October 31, 2020.

increased by $25.0 million or 20% year-over-year to $149.6 million as at October 31, 2021, compared with $124.6 million as at October 31, 2020. Revenue of $39.1 million, up 18% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Subscription and support revenue of $34.9 million, an increase of 20% over the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted Gross Profit 1 of $25.1 million (64.2% of revenue), an increase of 30% from Adjusted Gross Profit of $19.3 million (58.1% of revenue) in the prior year.

of $25.1 million (64.2% of revenue), an increase of 30% from Adjusted Gross Profit of $19.3 million (58.1% of revenue) in the prior year. Gross Profit of $17.0 million, compared with $19.3 million in the prior year. Gross profit in the current period included one-time, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $8.1 million related to the unwinding of an Employee Stock Trust as part of the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of ($0.3) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million for the comparative period in the prior year.

loss of ($0.3) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million for the comparative period in the prior year. Net loss of $41.5 million, compared with a net loss of $28.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The higher net loss mainly reflects one-time, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $65.8 million related to the unwinding of the Employee Stock Trust. These were partly offset by a one-time fair value gain of $25.9 million on the Company’s redeemable convertible preferred shares, also related to the IPO.

Cash flow from operating activities of $3.5 million, versus $10.1 million in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow 1 of $3.2 million, compared with $9.5 million in the prior year.

of $3.2 million, compared with $9.5 million in the prior year. Subsequent to quarter end, D2L completed its IPO for total gross proceeds of C$150.0 million (C$88 million to D2L after factoring the secondary offering and underwriter commissions).



Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Business & Operating Highlights

Signed a new customer agreement with the State University of New York (SUNY), the largest comprehensive education system in the U.S., to deliver the D2L Brightspace learning environment to 400,000 learners across SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.

Signed a new customer agreement with the University of Groningen, one of the oldest in the region and one of the most prestigious in the world, serving more than 34,000 students. D2L Brightspace was selected to replace a legacy learning platform. D2L now supports >40% of the top universities across the Netherlands.

Signed a new customer agreement with Lee Valley Tools, a Canadian business serving customers around the world, to help onboard, train and engage employees across the country using D2L Brightspace.

Expanded a customer agreement with Energy Safety Canada, the national safety association for Canada’s oil and gas industry. D2L Brightspace will be used to help develop and deliver health and safety training courses to ensure workers are ready to work safely.

Acquired exclusive course content, development tools, and talent from Bayfield Design, a provider of digital learning courseware, expanding cross-sell opportunities within the Company’s K-12 customer base.

Expanded a strategic partnership with Ellucian to better serve customers with an integrated platform that unites people, processes, data and technology to create highly personalized learning experiences.

D2L Wave welcomed University of Manitoba, McMaster University, the University of Guelph and York University as academic partners. D2L Wave provides working professionals with opportunities to upskill and reskill through access to an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions.

Launched a new Parent and Guardian App to enhance learning collaboration post-pandemic – making it easier than ever for teachers and families to connect, stay informed, and receive notifications to support learning.

Subsequent to quarter end, signed a new customer agreement with British Columbia’s Ministry of Education to help deliver Brightspace’s exceptional, flexible learning experiences for up to 670,000 learners in K-12 across the province.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results



Selected Financial Measures

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Subscription & Support Revenue 34,930 29,219 5,711 19.5% 98,497 82,626 15,871 19.2% Professional Services & Other Revenue 4,214 3,953 261 6.6% 11,977 9,810 2,167 22.1% Total Revenue 39,144 33,172 5,972 18.0% 110,474 92,436 18,038 19.5% Gross Profit 17,016 19,261 (2,245) -11.7% 61,431 57,239 4,192 7.3% Adjusted Gross Profit 1 25,125 19,278 5,847 30.3% 69,602 57,294 12,308 21.5% Adjusted Gross Margin1 64.2% 58.1% 63.0% 62.0% Net Income (loss) (41,543) (28,081) (13,462) 47.9% (93,793) (30,329) (63,464) -209.3% Adjusted EBITDA (loss)1 (291) 2,102 (2,393) -113.8% 631 7,041 (6,410) -91.0% Cash Flow from Operating Activities 3,526 10,120 (6,594) -65.2% 4,077 18,151 (14,074) -77.5% Free Cash Flow1 3,200 9,469 (6,269) -66.2% 3,377 16,736 (13,359) -79.8%

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(In U.S. dollars)

As at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,855,903 $ 45,219,561 Trade and other receivables 28,637,213 14,620,383 Uninvoiced revenue 1,690,331 3,090,154 Prepaid expenses 5,403,177 5,355,166 Deferred commissions 3,737,876 3,441,396 Shareholder loan receivable 16,361,988 – 98,686,488 71,726,660 Non-current assets: Restricted cash – 84,383 Other receivables – 207,018 Prepaid expenses 188,718 1,079,974 Deferred income taxes 162,539 237,809 Right-of-use assets 1,732,711 2,932,487 Property and equipment 2,728,885 2,917,308 Deferred commissions 6,706,555 6,174,607 Intangible assets 7,938,950 340,719 Goodwill 4,939,896 – Total assets $ 123,084,742 $ 85,700,965 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,792,245 $ 21,779,773 Deferred revenue 89,517,304 68,679,553 Lease liabilities 1,704,238 2,092,319 Consideration payable 9,041,810 – Redeemable convertible preferred shares 200,211,647 – 323,267,244 92,551,645 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 416,037 232,915 Lease liabilities 784,709 2,021,425 Redeemable convertible preferred shares – 178,183,535 1,200,746 180,437,875 324,467,990 272,989,520 Shareholders' deficiency: Share capital: Class A common shares 1 1 Class O common shares 18,150,136 217,632 Additional paid-in capital 105,942,854 45,285,371 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,081,902 ) (4,190,459 ) Deficit (322,394,337 ) (228,601,100 ) (201,383,248 ) (187,288,555 ) Borrowings on credit facility

Commitments and contingencies Related party transactions Subsequent events Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 123,084,742 $ 85,700,965





D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and support 34,929,904 29,219,116 98,496,847 82,626,402 Professional services and other 4,213,973 3,953,043 11,977,090 9,809,505 39,143,877 33,172,159 110,473,937 92,435,907 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 11,471,144 10,901,699 32,813,759 28,306,474 Professional services and other 10,656,842 3,009,078 16,229,651 6,890,992 22,127,986 13,910,777 49,043,410 35,197,466 Gross profit 17,015,891 19,261,382 61,430,527 57,238,441 Expenses: Sales and marketing 31,285,484 7,537,595 52,479,274 22,380,325 Research and development 17,826,481 7,534,606 35,720,869 22,220,285 General and administrative 35,141,364 3,054,930 44,075,555 8,312,041 84,253,329 18,127,131 132,275,698 52,912,651 Income (loss) from operations (67,237,438 ) 1,134,251 (70,845,171 ) 4,325,790 Interest and other income (expense): Interest expense (58,729 ) (55,652 ) (234,572 ) (175,167 ) Interest income 120,860 14,947 142,966 74,349 Gain (loss) on redeemable convertible preferred shares 25,896,597 (28,661,178 ) (22,028,112 ) (35,061,178 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (207,129 ) (650,184 ) (447,901 ) 633,755 25,751,599 (29,352,067 ) (22,567,619 ) (34,528,241 ) Loss before income taxes (41,485,839 ) (28,217,816 ) (93,412,790 ) (30,202,451 ) Income taxes (recovery): Current 7,112 182,378 123,434 256,480 Deferred 50,950 (319,488 ) 257,013 (129,942 ) 58,062 (137,110 ) 380,447 126,538 Loss for the period (41,543,901 ) (28,080,706 ) (93,793,237 ) (30,328,989 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation income (loss) (68,413 ) 1,036,369 1,108,557 (148,900 ) Comprehensive loss (41,612,314 ) (27,044,337 ) (92,684,680 ) (30,477,889 ) Loss per share – basic (1.48 ) (1.06 ) (3.37 ) (1.15 ) Loss per share – diluted (1.48 ) (1.06 ) (3.37 ) (1.15 ) Weighted average number of common

shares – basic 27,997,960 26,467,265 27,794,246 26,467,217 Weighted average number of common

shares – diluted 27,997,960 26,467,265 27,794,246 26,467,217





D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Deficiency

(In U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Class A

Common Shares Class O

Common Shares Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Deficit Total Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance, January 31, 2021 26,447,059 $ 1 21,709 $ 217,632 $ 45,285,371 $ (4,190,459 ) $ (228,601,100 ) $ (187,288,555 ) Issuance of Class O common

shares on exercise of options – – 1,543,462 17,932,504 (6,502,427 ) – – 11,430,077 Stock-based compensation – – – – 67,159,910 – – 67,159,910 Other comprehensive loss – – – – – 1,108,557 – 1,108,557 Loss for the period – – – – – – (93,793,237 ) (93,793,237 ) Balance, October 31, 2021 26,447,059 $ 1 1,565,171 $ 18,150,136 $ 105,942,854 $ (3,081,902 ) $ (322,394,337 ) $ (201,383,248 ) Balance, January 31, 2020 26,447,059 $ 1 20,134 $ 204,586 $ 44,534,317 $ (3,976,580 ) $ (187,105,218 ) $ (146,342,894 ) Stock-based compensation – – – – 425,156 – – 425,156 Other comprehensive income – – – – – (148,900 ) – (148,900 ) Loss for the period – – – – – – (30,328,989 ) (30,328,989 ) Balance, October 31, 2020 26,447,059 $ 1 20,134 $ 204,586 $ 44,959,473 $ (4,125,480 ) $ (217,434,207 ) $ (176,395,627 )





D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

2021 2020 Operating activities: Loss for the period (93,793,237 ) (30,328,989 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,074,877 918,230 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,168,675 1,358,322 Amortization of intangible assets 218,269 13,122 Interest on lease liabilities 160,163 174,562 Interest on Shareholder Loan (105,851 ) – Fair value loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares 22,028,112 35,061,178 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 257,013 (129,942 ) Stock-based compensation 67,159,910 425,156 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (13,521,310 ) (4,703,001 ) Uninvoiced revenue 1,447,632 (549,864 ) Prepaid expenses (2,118,343 ) (1,428,727 ) Deferred commissions (699,259 ) (2,186,137 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 491,557 4,127,719 Deferred revenue 20,316,131 15,442,844 Lease assets and liabilities (6,880 ) (43,484 ) Cash flows from operating activities 4,077,459 18,150,989 Financing activities: Payment of lease liabilities (1,781,057 ) (1,756,980 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 11,430,077 – Borrowings on credit facility 7,000,003 – Repayments to credit facility (7,000,003 ) – Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 9,649,020 (1,756,980 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (699,897 ) (1,414,811 ) Issuance of shareholder loan (16,498,329 ) – Repayment of shareholder loan 242,191 – Acquisition of business from related party (645,844 ) – Cash flows used in investing activities (17,601,879 ) (1,414,811 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,427,359 203,177 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,448,041 ) 15,182,375 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 45,303,944 31,468,089 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 42,855,903 46,650,464 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows: Interest paid 16,303 – Income taxes paid 393,484 339,761





Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures



The information presented in this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Free Cash Flow, as well as key performance indicators used by management, such as Annual Recurring Revenue and Net Revenue Retention Rate. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management’s perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and key performance indicators in the evaluation of issuers. The Company’s management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and key performance indicators in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate the business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. D2L’s key performance indicators are not measures calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies. Since some of these metrics do not have comparable IFRS measures, the Company is unable to provide quantitative reconciliations of these measures to IFRS measures. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue: D2L defines Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. D2L’s calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. The Company believes Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides visibility for potential growth to cash flows. The Company believes that an increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of the business, and will continue to be a focus on a go-forward basis. Annual recurring revenue as at October 31, 2021 was $149.6 million ($129.5 million as at January 31, 2021).



Net Revenue Retention Rate: D2L defines Net Revenue Retention Rate for a fiscal year by considering all customers at the beginning of a fiscal year, and dividing its annual subscription revenue attributable to this group of customers at the end of the fiscal year, by the annual subscription revenue attributable to this group of customers in the prior fiscal year. By implication, this ratio, expressed as a percentage, excludes any sales from new customers acquired during the fiscal year, but does include incremental sales added to the existing base of customers during the fiscal year being measured. The Company believes that measuring the ability to retain and expand revenue generated from the existing customer base is a key indicator of the long-term value D2L provides to its customers. Net Revenue Retention Rate for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 was 107% (103% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020).



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), as adjusted for changes in the fair value of redeemable preferred shares, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, and transaction-related expenses.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended

October 31 Nine months ended

October 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss for the period (41,543 ) (28,081 ) (93,793 ) (30,329 ) Loss (gain) on redeemable convertible preferred shares (25,897 ) 28,661 22,028 35,061 Stock-based compensation(1) 66,364 204 67,160 425 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 207 650 448 (634 ) Transaction-related costs(2) (449 ) - 1,854 - Interest income net of interest expense (62 ) 41 92 101 Income tax expense 58 (137 ) 380 127 Depreciation and amortization 1,031 764 2,462 2,290 Adjusted EBITDA (291 ) 2,102 631 7,041 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -0.7 % 6.3 % 0.6 % 7.6 % ________________________

(1) In the three and nine month periods ended October 31, 2021, these expenses were impacted by non-cash stock-based compensation (as discussed in Note 9 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements) which affects the year-over-year comparisons.

(2) These expenses include professional, legal, consulting and accounting fees incurred in connection with the Company’s Offering, which closed on November 3, 2021 and related other activities, and are considered non-recurring and not indicative of continuing operations.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

October 31 Nine months ended

October 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit for the period 17,016 19,261 61,431 57,239 Stock based compensation 8,109 17 8,171 55 Adjusted Gross Profit 25,125 19,278 69,602 57,294 Adjusted Gross Margin 64.2 % 58.1 % 63.0 % 62.0 %

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margins

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated: