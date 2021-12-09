StorageVault Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to list its common shares and its outstanding senior unsecured hybrid debentures on the TSX.



The listing of such securities is subject to fulfilling the conditions set forth in the conditional listing letter of the TSX. It is anticipated that such securities will commence trading on the TSX sometime prior to January 26, 2022, and the de-listing of such securities from the TSX Venture Exchange will occur at the same time. StorageVault will issue a further news release when such conditions have been satisfied and the date for the graduation to the TSX has been confirmed.

The debentures are StorageVault’s $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid debentures and its $57,500,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured hybrid debentures.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault now owns and operates 228 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 194 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.5 million rentable square feet on over 625 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the listing, trading and graduation of StorageVault and its securities to the TSX, including, the potential date for the listing of StorageVault’s securities on the TSX, the satisfaction of the conditions required to list StorageVault’s securities on the TSX, the further news release to be issued once the listing date has been confirmed and the resulting de-listing of StorageVault’s securities from the TSX Venture Exchange. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the satisfactory fulfilment of any and all of the conditions of the TSX required for the listing of StorageVault’s securities on the TSX and no intervening events occurring prior to such listing which results in the board of StorageVault determining to delay such listing on the TSX. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place, social distancing and mandatory vaccination policies, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on StorageVault which may include: a short-term delay in payments from customers, an increase in accounts receivable and an increase of losses on accounts receivable; decreased demand for the services that StorageVault offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit StorageVault’s ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.